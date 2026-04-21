Businessman and 2027 governorship aspirant in Adamawa State, Abdulrahman Haske, has commended Governor Ahmadu Fintiri for his commitment to intra-party unity and inclusive leadership, as demonstrated during the recently concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) congresses across the state.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his media team, Mr Haske praised the governor’s progressive leadership style as the party leader in Adamawa State, noting his ability to effectively carry along critical stakeholders throughout the ward, local government, and state-level congresses.

According to Mr Haske, “At a time when structural alignments within the APC could potentially alienate sections of the party membership, Governor Fintiri has shown clear readiness to engage all stakeholders. This approach reinforces democratic ideals that unify the party and strategically positions it for victory in the 2027 general elections.”

Mr Haske further stated that the peaceful and successful conduct of the ward, local government, and state congresses under Governor Fintiri’s leadership reflects a collective commitment to building a stronger, cohesive, and competitive party structure in Adamawa State.

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He added that the launch of the Adamawa Renewed Hope 226 Movement (ARH226M), a grassroots mobilisation framework covering all 226 wards of the state, will further strengthen coordination and collaboration among party stakeholders from the ward to the state level.

“It is reassuring that Governor Fintiri recognises that political integration requires sacrifice and compromise, and that no one should be a loser in the conduct of party activities. This clearly demonstrates his resolve to promote inclusivity and unity within the party, and we all look forward to his continued leadership in this regard,” Mr Haske said.

Meanwhile, Mr Haske congratulated the newly elected APC executives in Adamawa State, led by the State Chairman, Hamza Madagali, who emerged from the congresses.

He expressed confidence in the party’s leadership at all levels, stating that “we have strong faith in the leadership of the party from our Governor and the National Security Adviser to the President, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, down to the party executives at all levels.”

Mr Haske also congratulated the Deputy State Chairman, Raymond Chidama; Secretary, Mustapha Ribada; Assistant Secretary, Bature Moses; as well as the three Zonal Chairmen for Adamawa Central, North, and South, Bello Baballo, Steven Doma, and Umar Sahid, respectively, and other distinguished executives of the party.

He urged the newly elected executives to uphold the principles of fairness, accountability, and inclusiveness, emphasising the importance of strengthening internal party cohesion and working diligently toward securing future electoral victories.

Abdulrahman Bashir Haske is emerging as a prominent figure in Adamawa State politics ahead of the 2027 gubernatorial elections. A recipient of the Distinguished African Humanitarian Award at the 2025 African Heritage Awards (AHA) held in Ghana, Mr Haske combines a strong family legacy with extensive education and business experience.

A visionary entrepreneur, philanthropist, and leader, Mr Haske has delivered measurable economic and social impact across Northern Nigeria and beyond. His initiatives are widely recognised for expanding opportunities, strengthening livelihoods, and promoting inclusive development.

Mr Haske began his political journey within the APC, where his leadership qualities quickly earned him recognition. He is widely regarded as a grassroots politician with strong support, particularly among young party members across the state.