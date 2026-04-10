Head Coach Akeem Busari has invited 36 players to camp as Nigeria’s U17 girls, the Flamingos, begin preparations for the second round of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The invitation comes as the Nigeria Football Federation confirmed the appointment of a new backroom team to support Busari ahead of the crucial fixtures.

Nigeria, bronze medallists at the 2022 tournament, will face the winner of the first-round clash between Niger Republic and Guinea. Niger Republic host the first leg this weekend, with the return leg scheduled for next weekend in Conakry.

The winner will take on Nigeria in the second round, with the first leg billed for the weekend of 22–24 May, while the Flamingos will host the return leg on 30 May.

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Busari’s 36-player list includes five goalkeepers, 10 defenders, 13 midfielders, and eight forwards as he begins his tenure following the departure of former coach Bankole Olowookere.

Full squad list

Goalkeepers:

Dorathy Noel Ndaks (Nasarawa Amazons); Sylvia Echefu (Bayelsa Queens); Abidemi Aiyeolowo (Remo Stars Ladies); Amarachi Atulayo (Heartland Queens); Rita Anthony (Confluence Queens)

Defenders:

Sefiat Idris (Bayelsa Queens); Veronica Kefas (Plateau United Ladies); Pattra Oparanmegwa (Delta Queens); Chioma James (Imo Strikers); Azeezat Oduntan (FC Robo Queens); Justina Godwin (Kwara United Ladies); Kanyinsola Yusuf (FC Robo Queens); Fakoya Akinola (Ekiti Queens); Esther Enne (Unification FC); God’s-Gift Afigbediotor (Ibom Angels)

Midfielders:

Shakirat Sarafa (Remo Stars Ladies); Deborah Olayiwola (Bayelsa Queens); Tosin Tiamiyu (FC Robo Queens); Fidel Pepple (Pacesetter Queens); Favour Etim (Nasarawa Amazons); Blessing Sunday (Confluence Queens); Oluwatosin Yusuf (Nasarawa Amazons); Awawu Bashiru (Confluence Queens); Endurance Omoroka (Ekiti Queens); Ogaga Adams (Delta Queens); Memunat Rotimi (Nakamura Academy); Anaesthesia Akwubo (Ahudiyannem FC); Busayo Ogunlede (Goalright Academy)

Forwards:

Harmony Chidi (Bayelsa Queens); Aminat Abiodun (Pacesetter Queens); Mary Dustan (Imo Strikers); Patricia Habila (Fosla Academy); Kindness Ifeanyi (Bayelsa Queens); Oluwakemi Adegbuyi (FC Robo Queens); Queen Joseph (Fosla Academy); Istifanus Shavih (Youth Arise FC)

NFF confirms new technical crew

In a related development, the NFF has approved the appointment of assistant coaches to strengthen the Flamingos’ technical bench.

Former international defender Joy Jegede-Idakwo has been named first assistant coach, while Aighewi Omodiaghe will take up the role of second assistant coach.

Ex-international Kola Ige has been appointed as the team’s goalkeepers’ trainer.

Jegede-Idakwo previously captained the Falconets and earned several caps with the Super Falcons, while Omodiaghe was part of Nigeria’s squad at the inaugural FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand in 2008.

Road to Morocco

The Flamingos are targeting qualification for the 2026 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, scheduled to take place in Morocco from 17 October to 7 November.

With a revamped technical crew and a new-look squad, Busari will be aiming to guide the team beyond their third-place finish at the 2022 tournament as Nigeria prepares for another run on the global stage.