“If bum enlargement were truly profitable, why aren’t husbands giving their wives money to do it?” That was the blunt remark of veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo in 2023, as he weighed in on the growing wave of body enhancement surgeries in Nigeria’s entertainment scene.

From Tonto Dikeh’s candid confessions to Uche Ogbodo’s “mummy makeover” and Bambam’s post-partum transformation, many Nigerian celebrities embrace cosmetic surgery, albeit BBL.

A Brazilian Butt Lift involves liposuction to remove fat from other areas of the body (like the abdomen, thighs, or flanks) and then injecting this purified fat into the buttocks to enhance their shape and volume.

In this feature, PREMIUM TIMES profiles some of the most notable Nigerian celebrities who have undergone Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedures and the complex motivations behind them.

Uche Ogbodo

Uche Ogbodo, the latest addition to the long list of entertainers who have undergone surgery, shared that her decision was not driven by societal pressure but a desire to reclaim her confidence. Her journey is a testament to the diverse motivations behind BBL surgeries.

The actress recently shared a video on her Instagram in which she is seen being assisted by medical personnel as she recovers from the procedure, which she refers to as a ‘Mummy Makeover.’ She described the recovery process as challenging but rewarding, as she felt more confident and comfortable with her body.

Tonto Dikeh

This controversial actress has openly admitted to undergoing multiple cosmetic surgeries, including a BBL, as part of her body transformation journey.

In 2023, Tonto denied rumours of experiencing complications from her BBL surgery.

Bobrisky

The social media personality has been very public about undergoing various cosmetic enhancements, including liposuction and a BBL.

In 2021, he posted a short video of himself in pain, receiving intravenous fluid drips while wearing a surgical body shaper.

“I am in pain”, he captioned the video.

Blessing CEO

Blessing Okoro, or Blessing CEO as she is widely known, has been known to document her BBL journey on social media, openly sharing videos and photos of the process.

Blessing once likened the procedure to applying makeup before going to an event.

“BBL is like saying I’m coming to an event. I want to wear makeup, I want to do my eyebrows, I want to do my teeth,” she said.

Khloe Abiri

In 2020, reality star Victoria Abiri, professionally known as Khloe, confirmed that she underwent a body transformation.

She shared a photo on her Instagram page, flaunting her massive backside and admitting that she had undergone body enhancement surgery.

In 2022, the ex-BBnaija housemate narrated how she contemplated suicide after pictures of her butt enlargement procedure went viral.

Angela Okorie

Though she has not admitted to having undergone surgery, speculations are high that Nollywood actress Angela Okorie may have undergone the BBL procedure.

Recently, an aesthetic specialist who goes by Dr. Bea took shots at the actress over her alleged BBL surgery.

Dr. Bea shared a video of the Nollywood star on a movie set, urging actresses to focus on refining their acting abilities rather than relying on physical enhancements to boost their sex appeal.

Mercy Eke

The first female BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, has publicly acknowledged undergoing a BBL surgery.

In a recent interview, Mercy Eke, the first female BBNaija winner, mentioned that she was motivated to get the surgery in 2018 due to societal pressure and the trend of body enhancement procedures. Her experience sheds light on the significant influence of societal norms on personal decisions.

The reality TV star, however, described the post-surgery experience as painful.

Toke Makinwa

Although she has kept mum about it, fans of actress and OAP, Toke Makinwa, can’t help but notice that she’s been looking more curvaceous than she previously did.

At the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), the show’s host, IK Osakioduwa, asserted that Toke had undergone body enhancement surgery.

Urging the show’s organisers to have a special category for cosmetic surgeons, he said, “Do you know how expensive this plastic surgery is? I am not talking about the cheap ones we do in Nigeria. Back in the day, that was like $40,000. It was that expensive. Toke, am I lying?”

Nengi Hampson

In 2020, as a housemate in the Big Brother Naija reality show, Ningi Hampson talked about having liposuction done, daring anyone to use the information against her.

While liposuction slightly varies from BBL, both are cosmetic procedures aimed at reshaping the body.

This BBNaija star’s curvier physique after the show led to rumours of a BBL, though she hasn’t confirmed it.

Ini Edo

Although she has neither confirmed nor denied that she underwent any enhancement surgery, fans of actress Ini Edo have noticed a change in her figure over time.

The response to an interview question regarding BBL surgery further fuels this speculation.

“It’s not your place. You don’t have that right. And so for me, I say to people who do that, I’m like, you first of all have to be able to dictate the pace of your life to be able to dictate somebody else’s pace,” she said.

Onyi Alex

Onyi Alex’s significant transformation from a slimmer frame to a curvier one has led to BBL rumours, which she hasn’t addressed.

Destiny Etiko

Like Onyi, actress Destiny Etiko is yet to address the rumours that she had a body enhancement surgery. Still, fans can’t help but notice her transformation from a slim figure to a massive backside.

Lilian Afegbai

Actress and filmmaker Lilian Afegbai has been in the scene for a while now, and if there’s one thing she has going for her, it’s her curves, which many ascribe to body enhancement procedures.

Bambam

Former BBNaija star BamBam publicly confirmed that she underwent BBL and liposuction procedures.

She even shared a documentary about her experience with the procedures, revealing that she underwent the BBL to regain confidence after becoming a mother.

Toyin Lawani

This popular fashion designer and stylist has repeatedly denied having a BBL surgery, even though she admits that she has done breast implants, six-pack surgery and 360 liposuction.

Over the years, she has put out content stating that her backside is not ‘’fake.

