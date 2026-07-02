As electricity costs continue to rise across Nigeria, energy efficiency is becoming an increasingly important consideration for households buying home appliances, prompting manufacturers to introduce products designed to reduce long-term power consumption.

The trend was evident in Lagos on Friday when consumer electronics manufacturer TCL Electronics unveiled a new range of inverter air conditioners, smart televisions and connected home appliances aimed at consumers seeking lower electricity bills and smarter home technologies.

TCL, which operates in more than 160 markets worldwide, also announced SIMS Nigeria Limited as its sole distribution and after-sales partner in Nigeria.

Consumer priorities shifting

Industry players say rising electricity tariffs are changing how Nigerians shop for household appliances, with many buyers looking beyond the purchase price to consider long-term operating costs.

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Speaking at the launch, Managing Director of SIMS Nigeria Limited, Ik Eyisi, said energy efficiency had become a major factor influencing purchasing decisions.

“The consumer electronics industry is witnessing a shift in buying patterns as rising energy costs push households to prioritise energy-efficient appliances over conventional models.

“The cost of energy has become significantly higher, not only in Nigeria but globally. Consumers are increasingly looking beyond the purchase price to the long-term cost of owning household appliances.”

Energy-saving technologies

Among the products introduced were inverter air conditioners, which TCL said could reduce electricity consumption by up to 75 per cent compared with conventional non-inverter cooling systems.

The company also unveiled an offline voice-control feature that allows users to operate the air conditioners without an internet connection.

According to Daniel Ray, Director of Sales for West Africa at TCL MEABG, the feature was developed to address connectivity challenges in markets where internet access remains inconsistent.

“We know internet connectivity remains a challenge in many areas. The offline voice-control feature allows users to operate the air conditioner simply by speaking to it, without relying on Wi-Fi.”

The company also expanded its smart home portfolio with Mini LED televisions featuring audio systems tuned by Bang & Olufsen engineers, app-controlled washing machines and a 500-litre no-frost inverter refrigerator with a built-in water dispenser.

The launch reflects a broader shift in Nigeria’s consumer electronics market, as manufacturers increasingly position energy efficiency, connectivity, and lower running costs as key selling points for households grappling with rising electricity costs.