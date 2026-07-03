Woof Studios Africa, a creator service provider, has showcased African creators at the 2026 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France.

The delegation was led by the company’s founder and creative director, Adetutu Laditan, alongside Nigerian media personality Tomike Adeoye and Ghanaian sports creator Bernice “Berneese” Boakye Ansah.

They took part in sessions focused on Africa’s growing creator economy and its role in global digital culture.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is one of the world’s leading events for advertising, marketing, and communications professionals.

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It brings together global brands, agencies, and creators to discuss trends shaping the creative industry.

Cannes Lions participation

The 73rd edition of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity brought together advertising, media, and communications professionals from across the world in France.

Woof Studios Africa participated in discussions and networking sessions during the festival.

The agency said its delegation also engaged in meetings with international brands and industry stakeholders.

Panel discussion on Africa’s creator economy

One of the sessions wherein the delegation featured was titled “How Africa’s Creators Are Building Culture as Infrastructure.”

The discussion focused on the role of African creators in shaping digital platforms, audience engagement, and brand communication strategies.

Participants examined how creators across the continent are influencing global digital culture and brand visibility.

Remarks

Speaking during the session, Adetutu Laditan said African creators are increasingly shaping global digital culture.

“For years, African creators have influenced global culture without the infrastructure to capture its true economic value,” she said.

“What is happening in Africa right now is not just growth within existing platforms; we are building systems in real time,” she added.

Tomike Adeoye on storytelling and brand engagement

Nigerian actress and lifestyle creator Tomike Adeoye spoke on the importance of authentic storytelling in building audience trust.

She said long-term audience relationships are more valuable than viral content.

“Authentic storytelling is the currency of the future,” she said.

She added that meaningful engagement helps creators build sustainable influence and brand value.

Ghanaian sports creator Bernice “Berneese” Boakye Ansah said sports content has become a shared language across African audiences.

She said digital platforms have made it easier for sports storytelling to reach global audiences.

“Sports and digital media in Africa form a universal language,” she said.

According to Woof Studios Africa, the delegation also participated in business meetings and networking sessions with global marketing professionals and brand representatives.

These engagements took place alongside the festival programme in Cannes, France.