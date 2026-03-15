Since socialite Elena Jessica died from complications following a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), debates have intensified over the rising trend of women undergoing cosmetic surgery.

Many Nigerians, particularly on social media, shared their views on the pressures driving such decisions, highlighting societal expectations, body insecurities, and the desire to conform to perceived standards of beauty.

Adding perspective to the conversation, cosmetic surgeon and founder of CGE Healthcare, Chidinma “Dr Dinma” Akpa, urged women not to succumb to social or peer pressure when considering cosmetic procedures.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, the doctor and entrepreneur emphasised that body enhancements, including BBLs, should always be a personal choice and never something one feels compelled to pursue.

She said: “Here’s something I often tell my patients: enhancement should never feel like pressure. If you are doing it because someone else suggested it, pause. If you are doing it because social media made you feel inadequate, pause.

“But if you are doing it because you have weighed your options, asked questions, understood the risks, and decided this will make you feel more confident, then that’s a different conversation. That’s ownership. The beauty of you is not in how much you change. It’s in how intentional you are.”

Body enhancements

Dr Dinma added that long before procedures like BBL or other surgical enhancements, women have always found ways to enhance their bodies.

She highlighted everyday ways women enhance their appearance, from wearing waist trainers and push-up bras to maintaining consistent gym routines.

She stressed that cosmetic surgery is just one choice within a wider self-care toolkit.

She stated that it is neither compulsory, a shortcut, nor a way to compete.

“When approached with the right information, the right medical guidance, and the right mindset, it becomes what it was always meant to be: a personal choice made by a woman who understands her body and isn’t afraid to care for it on her own terms.

“Wanting to look good is not new. What’s changed is that women are now more informed, more global, and more comfortable having honest conversations about how they choose to care for their bodies”, said Dr Dinma.

Misunderstanding

Additionally, Dr Dinma clarified that cosmetic procedures are rarely spur-of-the-moment decisions.

She noted that most of her clients, ranging from CEOs and professionals to new mothers in their thirties and forties, have been considering their concerns for years.

According to her, many come to her clinic seeking solutions for issues such as excess skin after weight loss or subtle asymmetries that affect how their clothing fits.

She noted, “In metropolitan cities around the world, from Lagos to London, aesthetic medicine has become part of the broader wellness conversation. The same woman who invests in Pilates, good skincare, and balanced nutrition may also consider a procedure to address post-pregnancy muscle separation or stubborn fat that resists diet.

“Not because she is trying to become someone else, but because she wants her body to reflect the effort she already puts into herself. Enhancement, in this context, isn’t dramatic. It’s maintenance. It’s refinement. It’s alignment. It may be a feature they’ve never felt completely at home with. The conversation is rarely about trends. It’s about comfort. And comfort in your body affects how you move in every room professionally, socially, and emotionally.”