Popular Nigerian gospel artistes Timi Dakolo and Nosa Omoregie are set to lead a lineup of ministers at the second edition of “Jesus + Nothing” Worship, organised by The LOGIC Church as part of its Good Friday observance.

The church disclosed this at a press conference on Friday in Lagos, ahead of the worship event scheduled later that day.

According to the organisers, the worship experience will take place at 4:00 p.m. at The LOGIC Centre in Lekki, Lagos, bringing together believers and gospel music enthusiasts for what it described as a proclamation of “the undiluted message of Jesus Christ and His finished work ”.

Beyond Dakolo and Omoregie, other ministers expected at the event include Emmanuel Smith, Gerald Bishung, MagPsalms, Mera Owili, Steve Hills, Pastor Victor Paul, Uche Okereke and Yinka Erinle.

The church noted that the gathering is not merely a musical concert but a spiritually curated experience designed to communicate the Gospel through music.

“More than a concert, this gathering is a proclamation, an evening where music becomes a vessel for the undiluted message of Jesus Christ and His finished work,” the organisers said.

The 2026 edition follows its debut in 2025 and aligns with the church’s annual theme, “Much More”, with organisers emphasising that every aspect of the worship has been designed to reflect the message of grace.

Easter: ‘The Big Deal’

Speaking at the press briefing, the lead pastor of The LOGIC Church, Flourish Peters, underscored the event’s theological focus, describing the resurrection of Jesus Christ as the cornerstone of the Christian faith.

“Resurrection is a big deal for us. Christmas is not our big deal. This is the big deal,” he said.

He explained that while the birth of Jesus is significant, it ultimately points to the crucifixion and resurrection, which he described as the “zenith” of Christianity.

“Our faith is premised on an empty grave… This is the highest. This is the zenith of the church’s celebration. Nobody was born again until the resurrection. This is the biggest,” he said.

Emphasising the doctrine of grace, he stated that salvation is rooted in Christ’s finished work rather than human effort.

“We don’t have to perform to be loved because we are already accepted to be loved. All our sins are now forgiven, past, present, future. This is the gospel that we enjoy… which is foolishness to them that are perishing, but unto us who are saved, it is the power of God,” the pastor said.

The cleric expressed optimism about the annual gathering’s growth, noting that the 2026 edition marks its second outing.

“We’re trusting God that this will be bigger and brighter… In another five or ten years, this can become a huge boost for this whole holiday period,” he said.

During a question-and-answer session, Mr Peters addressed a wider range of national and social issues, including humanitarian outreach, youth disillusionment and civic responsibility.

On the church’s welfare efforts, he explained that its approach prioritises supporting members before extending help to the wider community.

“Charity begins at home, too. I feed the people within my community that need help first, then I send outside,” he said.

The lead pastor disclosed plans for a relief outreach scheduled for 12 April, noting that the church’s benevolence programmes cater to both members and non-members.

Addressing concerns about growing frustration among Nigerian youths, Pastor Peters attributed the trend to a lack of personal responsibility.

“We must take responsibility for where we are. We can’t complain and don’t have our voter’s card… We can’t complain and don’t do anything about it,” the lead pastor said.

He urged citizens to actively participate in civic processes, including voting and governance.

Faith in national development

On the role of faith in national development, the pastor called on Christians to extend their influence beyond religious spaces into politics and public life.

He also responded to concerns about relationships between religious leaders and politicians, describing criticism as inevitable.

“Redemption is not for the church alone; redemption is for a nation, too. If we are close to politicians, you will criticise us. If we are not close, you will criticise us. We just need to do our best before God and do well before men,” he said, adding that integrity should remain the focus.

Highlighting the role of music in shaping belief systems, Mr Peters stressed that gospel music remains a powerful tool for reinforcing Christian doctrine.

“Nothing shows the culture of a people like the songs they sing,” he said.

“What your children will believe about God… will be in songs.”

The logic church pastor added that consistent exposure to songs centred on the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus would shape societal values.

“If this truth is out there consistently, it will shape the minds of people.”

Regarding accessibility, the pastor confirmed that the event and subsequent conference sessions would be streamed live on the church’s official YouTube channel to accommodate those unable to attend in person.

He said the initiative reflects the church’s broader mission to extend hope beyond the event venue through outreach, prayer support and charitable interventions, including collaborations with the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria.

Organisers noted that the Good Friday worship serves as a precursor to the “Jesus + Nothing” Conference scheduled to be held from 27 to 31 May, which is expected to attract participants from across Nigeria and beyond.

The church added that the conference would combine worship, teaching and community engagement, with a focus on promoting spiritual renewal and national consciousness.

The organisers added that admission to the Good Friday worship is free and open to the public.