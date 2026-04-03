President Donald Trump, on Thursday, publicly praised the US’s destruction of the Iranian B1 bridge, which led to the deaths of eight and injured 95 more people.

Mr Trump shared a video of the US blowing up the bridge and promised, “Much more to follow!”

The B1 highway bridge connects Iran’s capital, Tehran, to the city of Karaj.

“The biggest bridge in Iran comes tumbling down, never to be used again,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

His post comes a day after Mr Trump threatened attacks on a range of Iranian civilian infrastructure if a ceasefire deal is not reached.

He had threatened to blow up Iran’s desalination plants, which are vital water sources in the state, and bomb Iran “back to the stone age.”

“We are gonna finish the job. We are getting very close,” he said.

In his recent post, he further declared that, “It is time for Iran to make a deal before it is too late, and there is nothing left of what still could become a great country.”

The deliberate attack on civilian infrastructure is considered a war crime in international law and the UN has repeatedly warned warring parties against such attacks.

Several experts have also condemned his statement, stating that Mr Trump was not only engaged in war crimes but also celebrating his atrocity.

According to US-Middle East policy analyst Omar Baddar, Mr Trump was “openly bragging about destroying civilian infrastructure to force the Iranian government to meet his political demands.”

Similarly, Adil Hague, a professor at Rutgers University, pointed out that Mr Trump was publicly admitting to his war intent and crimes.

Mr Haque described Mr Trump’s post as obscene and called for an end to “this lawless war.”

In a series of social media posts, he said, “The president of the United States would like everyone to know that he is acting with criminal intent, in case there was any ambiguity.

“Attacking civilian infrastructure—to create political pressure or punish civilians—is both illegal and stupid.”

Thousands of people have been killed in the war that is now one month old. An even higher number of people have been injured or displaced across Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and other parts of the region.

In Iran alone, more than 2,000 people have been killed and around 26,500 others injured since the start of the war.

Also, since March, attacks on major oil and gas facilities in the region have been worsening the global economic impact of the war.