Afrobeats star David “Davido” Adeleke is currently trending on social media amid a paternity dispute with his alleged baby mama, Ayo Labinjoh.

The controversy began on Thursday when the singer’s alleged daughter, Anu Adeleke, shared an open letter on Instagram urging the “Unavailable” hitmaker to undergo a DNA test to confirm her parentage.

In the letter, Anu explained that she was making the request as she approached her teenage years, revealing that not knowing her father had caused her severe bullying and emotional distress throughout school.

She said the test was sought to establish her identity and respectfully requested it from “Davido.”

In the now-deleted post, Anu emphasised that the DNA test was the right course of action and framed it as a private matter between herself and Davido.

Anu’s Instagram post

She wrote: “I am a bit late on the 15th day of the month, but I’ve been busy getting back to school after the holidays with family and friends. This year I will become a teenager. My mom and grandma have always taught me to be a responsible teen: no drugs, alcohol, bad company, or bad behaviour.

Today I drafted a letter from the depths of my heart, without help from my relatives. As I grow older, I want to establish my identity. I was bullied in school since I was 6 years old, and I cried on the way home daily.

“Other students laughed at me when I told them my father was Mr David Adeleke. I went through a lot of mental anguish and visited a medical professional to protect my mental health. It was a sad, challenging time in my life. This page was offline for 5 years because my mom never updated this account after it was handed over to us.

We went through a lot. Despite the challenges, I still excelled and became the class prefect. We posted some of my report cards on this page.

“Now that I’m in secondary school and still excelling in my studies, I don’t talk about my family history anymore. However, on that note, as I transition into a young woman, I am respectfully asking Mr David Adeleke, singer Davido, for a DNA test to establish my identity. This test is between my dad and me. It is something I want. It is something that’s the right thing to do.”

Five DNA tests

However, the 33-year-old denied fathering Anu in a series of posts on X after his fans drew his attention to the appeal.

The “Timeless” hitmaker revealed that five separate DNA tests had already been conducted, all of which he said “returned negative results.”

He added that three of the tests were carried out at hospitals of his choosing, while the remaining two were conducted at facilities selected by the child’s mother.

Davido wrote: “After 5 DNA tests. She Dey crase. She and her mom had better leave me the fuck alone and find her papa. Never met the bitch, except when I went for the DNA. Foolish behaviour, I will soon treat their FK. 5 fucking hospitals, just to be clear, the mom needs to go to jail. I don’t blame the poor girl.

“Yes, I chose 3 hospitals, and they chose their own two hospitals; all came out negative. This is the last time I’m speaking on this nonsense. When we strike, make nobody beg us ooo ok.

You guys don’t know my father. He’s even the one that forced me to go .. Adeleke’s we don’t play about Blood on this side.”

The controversy escalated on Friday after Anu shared her Instagram conversation with Davido, using her mother’s statement on the matter as a caption.

In the screen recording, the singer allegedly threatened to arrest Anu’s mother and vowed to publish the results of five DNA tests in national newspapers.

Davido also claimed that the harassment from Anu and her mother was unfair to his children and pledged to pursue legal action against her mother.

Anu’s mother speaks

Ms Labinjoh, however, disputed Davido’s claim that five tests had been carried out, clarifying that only a single test was conducted in 2014.

She also denied being the singer’s baby mama, emphasising that she has always prioritised her daughter’s mental well‑being after years of bullying.

“Dr Deji Adeleke took us to a lab, not a hospital, where Anu’s blood was drawn in 2014, then discarded behind our backs, and a fake result was printed. Wale Sobola was the lab technician who masked as “Dr Alex”, and a brother to Sotayo Gaga, a Nollywood actress, was the one who wrote an epistle on his page 3 years ago that he never did a test for Anu and discarded the blood drawn, blaming the wickedness for his life’s travails.

We wasted our time, disrupted Anu’s mental health, then they lied that we did two tests, now 5 and then he’s never met me.

“Once again, we did only one DNA++ + test in 2014, not 2, not 5. Davido simply lies. To even say at 10 years? Calling me a bitch when he has 4 daughters? God is not asleep. I’m not fighting for my daughter. My daughter is fighting for her identity.

David chatted with my daughter tonight, threatening to lock me up, cursing Anu, and repeatedly bullying her”, she said.

Bullying

Ms Labinjoh said she felt compelled to speak out after discovering her daughter was trending on X following Davido’s derogatory remark, in which he called her a “bitch.”

She criticised the language Davido used while messaging Anu, describing it as “awful,” and emphasised that her daughter had not sought any of the attention.

Ms Labinjoh also confronted the singer over claims he allegedly made to his family, stating he had never met her, as well as calling her a prostitute.

She condemned the remarks as “wrong.”

Ms Labinjoh stated, “He never met yet he subjected himself to a DNA test 5X? Last time, it was his lawyer Bobo Ajudua who brainwashed Nigerians that there were 2 tests done, and I chose the hospital. My daughter cried for days, fainted in school and went through psychotherapy.

I realise this story has now gone global again, and we have largely moved on. David Adeleke has largely ignored me for years because he thought he had picked up a prostitute from GQClub in Ibadan.

“I was a waitress and not picked up on the streets. I come from a good home. My late father was a good man who worked for the betterment of Nigeria before he was poisoned. My daughter is a very tech-savvy, intelligent achiever. I have no friends, I keep no friends, and nobody in school is allowed to discuss her family with her.”

She also criticised the singer for allegedly bullying her daughter simply for requesting her identity.

Ms Labinjoh vowed to involve the US State Department in addressing the matter.

“David is a US citizen. I will request that the US State Department contact the Embassy in Lagos or Abuja to help us supervise and witness a clean, independent DNA test.

I will not say much for now. Bullying my daughter is wrong. I appreciate all the love for my daughter, but please refrain from saying David should “adopt” her.

“Anu is not an orphan or looking for charity. We get a lot of DM’s and read them all but we don’t reply to anyone. If you are an adult male, I ask you to refrain from messaging or chatting with my daughter, as she’s underage and does not discuss her family matters with strangers or anyone.

It can also be deemed illegal so please don’t initiate conversations with Anu.”