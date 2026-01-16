Abdullahi Abubakar, the Muslim cleric celebrated for protecting hundreds of Christians during a 2018 communal violence in Plateau State, has died.

He was 92.

Mr Abubakar, the chief imam of Nghar village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, died on Thursday, family and community sources said.

He received national and international praise in June 2018 after he opened his mosque and home to people fleeing deadly attacks by armed assailants in Barkin Ladi and neighbouring communities.

At the height of the violence, he reportedly sheltered about 300 Christians, refusing demands by attackers to hand them over.

He also mobilised local youths to help guard those taking refuge, an act widely praised as a rare display of courage and interfaith solidarity.

His actions drew commendations from across Nigeria and beyond, with political leaders, religious bodies and civil society organisations hailing him as a symbol of peace in a region frequently rocked by ethno-religious conflict.

In 2019, the United States government honoured him with the International Religious Freedom Award, while the Nigerian government also announced plans to recognise his humanitarian intervention.

Plateau State officials and community leaders have described his death as a major loss, noting that his life and legacy embodied peaceful coexistence and the moral authority of religious leadership in times of crisis.

Details of burial arrangements were yet to be announced as of the time of filing this report.