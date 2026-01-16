Nigerian singer and songwriter Damilola Afolabi, professionally known as L.A.X, and his fashion-entrepreneur lover, Ella, are engaged.

The 32-year-old singer broke the news on Thursday in an Instagram post, showcasing their love story as they led their partner to a quiet riverbank, bouquet in hand, for the proposal.

During the proposal, the “Ginger” crooner reflected on their most cherished moments together, including vacations in Tanzania, the first birthday of Ella they celebrated as lovers, and the day he asked her to be his girlfriend on 8 May 2022.

In the post, caption: “To loving you forever”, the couple shared happy moments as the songwriter proposed, while Ella okayed their conjugal relationship, after dating for four years.

Ella, 25, is a fashion entrepreneur and founder of Wall Flower Beauty which sells female beauty accessories such as lip gloss, cream blush, glow drops and other fashion products.

L.A.X

L.A.X is known for his signature “Zaza Vibes,” a distinctive fusion of afrobeats, house, and amapiano.

Since emerging in 2013 with a collaboration with Wizkid, ‘Caro’ under Starboy Entertainment, he has built a reputation for delivering both club bangers and hits.

He has also collaborated with top global and African acts, including Davido, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Black Sherif, and Konshens.

Under his independent label Rasaki Music, L.A.X has released successful records such as ‘Ginger’ featuring Wizkid, ‘PEPE’, ‘Sempe’, and ‘Go Low’, amassing over 560 million streams.

His 2023 project ‘No Bad Vibes’ further cemented his global presence, leading to a 25-city European tour, appearances at Paris Fashion Week, and continued international acclaim.