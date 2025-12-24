As Christians all over the world, except one or two sects, await the second coming of Christ, no one ever foresaw God sending another Noah.

It came as a surprise when, in August, a Ghanaian preacher, Ebo Noah, posted a viral video on his Instagram page stating that a three-year rain would start on 25 December and flood the earth.

While many pointed out the biblical promise in Genesis 9, where God sent a rainbow as a sign that he would not flood the earth again, the prophet insisted that he received a divine revelation instructing him to construct an ark in preparation for a catastrophic flood.

He claimed the structure of the ark is already about 80 per cent complete and insists that it will serve as the only refuge when disaster strikes.

Countdown

With the countdown to the second flooding barely hours away, barring time zone differences, the preacher has given a final update on what to expect.

In a post on his Instagram page, Noah, who drove in and alighted from a compact luxury Mercedes-Benz B-Class wearing his signature brown sac cloth, said that whatever happens is now in the hands of God.

“I have fasted for three weeks. I have prayed. I have told you to repent. I have interceded on behalf of Ghana and the entire world. Whatever happens is the decision of GOD,” he wrote.

According to reports, the new acquisition is valued at around $89,000.

Ironically, a video of the preacher advertising a popular game night, which will take place from 24 December 24 to 1 January , 2026, is circulating on the internet.

“I am reminding you of the ark. If nothing happens, I will be here to have fun,” he said in the advert.

Terms and conditions

In November, Noah clarified the criteria for entering the ark to his followers.

In a video that is still trending on Instagram, the preacher stated that the ark is open to anyone who has a covenant with God.

He said, “People are asking, is the ark for only Ghanaians? No, the ark is for all, but it’s for only those who have a covenant with God.”

In a follow-up video, he debunked news reports that his followers are selling their property and giving him the money.

Please, I have not asked anyone to sell their property. I have not asked anyone to resign from their job. No, I have not said that, and I want to extend a huge thank you to those who are supporting me. God bless you so much.

“Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, I am fasting and praying, interceding for God’s people. Through Abraham’s faithfulness, Lot and his wife were saved. So I am here interceding for Nigeria. I am here interceding on behalf of South Africa. I am here interceding on behalf of all the countries. Please support me with your prayers,” he said.

Meanwhile, viral videos show crowds on site lining up as they wait to board the ark.

According to reports, about 380,000 followers have gathered and are praying, waiting to board in what they believe are the final hours before the world resets.

OMG….Bro literally could have just read Genesis and avoided all this nonsense: 📖 Genesis 9:11 (ESV) “I establish my covenant with you, that never again shall all flesh be cut off by the waters of the flood, and never again shall there be a flood to destroy the earth.”… — Noah Christopher (@DailyNoahNews) December 24, 2025

I shared this a few days ago from an African news source. Apparently, this modern day ‘noah’ a false prophet obviously, just bought himself a brand new Mercedes. Odd. Will he take it into his ‘ark’? Also,in the Old Testament, God promised to never destroy the earth by a flood… — Daniela Collins (@romans11732) December 24, 2025

Some Ghanaians reportedly hurried to Ebo Noah’s Ark after heavy rain poured nonstop for a full day, gripped by fears that the end of the world had come. Ebo Noah had previously warned that on December 25th, God might once again destroy the world with water. Yesterday, intense… pic.twitter.com/5r8PbKGJrH — Szymanski (@Szymansk_ii) December 13, 2025