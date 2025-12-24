The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed an attack by suspected terrorists on its personnel stationed at Wawa area of Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The state commandant of the corps, Suberu Siyaka-Aniviye, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Minna on Wednesday. He stated that no lives were lost in the incident.

Mr Siyaka-Aniviye said the attackers, who came in large numbers, arrived a few minutes after midnight but were unable to operate freely due to the alertness and prompt response of officers on duty.

According to him, NSCDC personnel attempted to repel the attackers. However, the situation became challenging because of the terrorists’ numerical strength and the darkness in the area.

He explained that the attackers used torchlights to identify approaching persons before opening fire, forcing the officers to tactically manoeuvre and take cover.

“Our men manoeuvred and took cover, but the attackers fired sporadically because they had several weapons,” the commandant said.

Mr Siyaka-Aniviye said the personnel abandoned their operational vehicle while moving to safety, but the attackers, believing the officers were still inside, shot repeatedly at the vehicle.

He added that the vehicle was riddled with bullets, with its windscreen shattered and all four tyres punctured. The tyres were later replaced, and the vehicle was driven back to the NSCDC headquarters in Minna.

The commandant also revealed that the attackers looted some personal belongings during the attack.

“They went into huts and carted away luggage containing clothes, mobile phones and other gadgets,” he said.

He said the attackers made away with one rifle while its owner was trying to take cover.

He reiterated that no officer was killed or seriously injured, although some sustained minor bruises while manoeuvring to safety.

The commandant said the Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, immediately deployed a tactical team to Niger State to comb the area and strengthen security.

According to him, the tactical team remains on the ground, covering the entire environment, adding that preliminary findings suggest the terrorists were likely moving from one hideout to another.

Mr Siyaka-Aniviye said all personnel involved in the incident had been accounted for and were safe.

“I invited all the personnel after the incident; all of them turned up and they are safe. They are here with us,” he said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks. PREMIUM TIMES reports that several armed groups operate in Niger with some linked to transnational terror groups such as Boko Haram and Al-Qaeda.

Niger State has witnessed some of the most brazen attacks in Nigeria by armed groups, including the recent kidnapping of over 300 students and staff members from a Catholic school in the state. The last of the kidnapped persons were freed on Sunday, after spending a month with their abductors.