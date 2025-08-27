A Ghanaian man, identified as EboJesus, has embarked on an Ark-building mission, in preparation for his claims that the world will end with a 3-year non-stop rain.

The preacher-prophet, EboJesus, in a viral video on his Instagram page, said the three-year rain will start on 25 December and flood the earth.

He said he received a divine revelation instructing him to construct an ark in preparation for a catastrophic flood.

He claimed the structure of the ark is already about 80 per cent complete and insists that it will serve as the only refuge when disaster strikes.

The man’s claims mirror the biblical account in Christian scripture, where Noah foretold a great flood that eventually engulfed the world.

“Please, I am on my knees, don’t let this pass you, I said on the 25th of December, it’s going to rain heavily and we are going to stay in this boat for 3 years,” he said.

Prophesy

In the viral videos, the man showcased a large wooden vessel under construction, which he claimed was built by his divine inspiration.

In the video, the preacher also displayed a few animals he said had started appearing on their own, describing their arrival as a fulfilment of the prophecy.

He further explained that the ark is intended to accommodate two of every animal species, as well as a group of ‘chosen’ individuals who would survive the supposed end-time flood.

The preacher is popular for his controversial prophecies. In a previous video, EboJesus reiterated his claim that God revealed to him the destruction date of the earth.

He stated that once the ark is finished, only those aboard would be spared, while the rest of humanity would perish by the flood he prophesied.