The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest and detention of TikToker Habeeb “Peller” Hamzat following a car crash along the Lekki–Epe Expressway in Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the 20-year-old allegedly attempted suicide by crashing his newly acquired Mercedes-Benz during an emotional livestream, which followed a break-up with his girlfriend, TikToker Amadou “Jarvis (Jadrolita)” Aminata.

Confirming the development in a statement posted on the police command’s official X page on Tuesday, the police spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, said Peller was arrested and detained for further investigation.

Ms Adebisi added that the incident not only endangered Peller’s life but also posed a serious risk to other road users.

She added: “His action constitutes a deliberate attempt to commit suicide and endangered the life of other innocent people. The case is currently being investigated by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

“The outcome of the investigation will be made public, and the suspect will be charged in the court of competent jurisdiction in accordance with the law.”

Warning

Additionally, Ms Adebisi said the Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, warned social media influencers, content creators and members of the public against using social media platforms to engage in or promote reckless, dangerous, unlawful or criminal acts.

She added that Mr Jimoh stressed that lawlessness would not be tolerated and that the full weight of the law would be applied to anyone found culpable.

“The Command further urges all road users to comply strictly with traffic regulations and remains committed to ensuring public peace and safety at all times.”

Backstory

Peller’s arrest came after the Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, announced that he would be prosecuted over the incident.

This newspaper earlier reported that Mr Mohammed described the act as unlawful and extremely dangerous, noting that it led to a road traffic crash.

He warned that the incident could easily have resulted in the loss of lives.

Reiterating the dangers of distracted and reckless driving, particularly the use of mobile devices on public roads, Mr Mohammed warned of the grave risks such behaviour posed to road users.

He stressed that the case served as a stark reminder that fame conferred no immunity from the law and did not excuse dangerous behaviour on the highways.