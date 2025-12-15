The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, has reacted to the road crash involving TikTok streamer Habeeb “Peller” Hamzat, which occurred while he was livestreaming.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the 20-year-old crashed his newly acquired Mercedes-Benz during a live broadcast on the Lekki–Epe Expressway in Lagos, following an alleged break-up with his girlfriend, Amadou “Jarvis (Jadrolita)” Aminata.

Good Samaritans at the scene rushed to rescue Peller and rushed him to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Mr Mohammed, in a statement signed by the corps’ Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide, described the act as unlawful and extremely dangerous, noting that it resulted in a road traffic crash.

He warned that the incident could easily have led to the loss of lives. He reiterated the dangers of distracted and reckless driving, particularly while using mobile devices on public roads.

He stated: “Live streaming, content creation, recording or engaging in any activity that distracts a driver while driving is a direct violation of established road traffic regulations and poses grave danger not only to the driver but to other innocent road users. Such actions undermine ongoing national efforts to reduce road traffic crashes and fatalities.

“In line with this position, the Corps Marshal has directed the Lagos State Sector Commander to immediately activate all necessary processes for the prosecution of the individual involved for reckless driving, use of phone while driving and distracted driving, in accordance with extant traffic laws.”

Mr Mohammed said the incident served as a stark reminder that fame offered no immunity from the law and did not excuse dangerous behaviour on public roads.

He expressed deep concern over the growing pattern of reckless road use by some celebrities, content creators, and social media influencers, who, in their pursuit of online attention, deliberately flout traffic regulations and put lives at risk.

Warning

Mr Mohammed also urged the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), entertainment associations, influencer networks, and content creator communities to caution their members against breaching road traffic laws.

He emphasised that any failure to comply with the rules and regulations governing the roads would leave the corps with no choice but to prosecute those found guilty.

“The Corps Marshal, therefore, calls on Actors Guilds, entertainment associations, influencer networks and content creator communities to urgently rein in their members and promote responsible conduct, particularly on Nigerian roads. Celebrities and influencers wield enormous influence, especially among young Nigerians. They must be seen as ambassadors of safety, not symbols of recklessness.

“He warns that the FRSC will not hesitate to apply the full weight of the law against any individual, celebrity or otherwise, found engaging in distracted or reckless driving. No social media content, online trend or momentary clout is worth a human life”, he said.

Mr Mohammed further urged all road users to remember that public roads are not studios, stages, or streaming platforms.

“They are shared spaces governed by laws designed to preserve lives. Nigerians are encouraged to report dangerous driving behaviours and support collective efforts toward safer roads.”

He reiterated the FRSC’s commitment to ensuring safer highways and emphasised that road safety is a shared responsibility requiring discipline, restraint, and respect for the law by all, without exception.

Backstory

The FRSC’s decision to prosecute DJ Peller followed the Ogun State Ministry of Justice’s announcement that it would expedite legal action against TikTok content creator Ademola “DJ Chicken” Abiodun for repeated traffic offences.

This newspaper reported that the move came after DJ Chicken collided with two motorcycles in Sagamu, Ogun State, on 1 November, injuring several individuals.

The Ministry of Justice described DJ Chicken as a particular danger to society and confirmed that he would face prosecution over the incident. Officials warned that he would be held accountable under criminal law for his repeated violations of road traffic regulations.

The ministry added that the case had been referred to the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade, for further action.