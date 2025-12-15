Ayra Starr on New York cold

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr disclosed in a Substack post titled “I’m not scared, I promise” that the cold weather in New York was draining her motivation.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the “Rush” crooner relocated to the city a few months ago.

The 23-year-old added that the harsh weather left her questioning her decision to move and said the experience stirred a deep sense of fatigue.

The “Hot Body” singer described New York as a walk-in freezer with rent and said the cold made it feel like the city was trying to unalive her motivation.

Wizkid and Jada Pollock

Grammy Award-winning singer Wizkid revealed in the “Wizkid: Long Live Lagos” documentary that Jada Pollock, his manager and the mother of his children, was an indispensable figure in his life and career.

The “Ojuelegba” crooner hailed Pollock for her dedication, strength and their successful partnership.

He said he loved her, noting that she was hardworking and passionate about her work.

Pollock, now 42, met Wizkid, 35, in 2012 during her time as manager to Senegalese-American singer Akon.

Their bond later transitioned from a professional friendship into a romantic relationship.

The couple welcomed their first child, Zion, in 2017. They then announced the arrival of their second child in 2022 and their third in January.

Meanwhile, Wizkid disclosed in an interview with Apple Music that he wanted fellow artiste Asake to perform at his wedding.

He said the song “Omo Ope” made him a fan of Asake, but “Remember” occupied a special place for him.

He added that the hit song was non-negotiable on his wedding playlist and expressed his desire for Asake to perform it live.

We spent $5m to promote Rema’s “Calm Down” — Don Jazzy

Music executive and Chief Executive Officer of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy, disclosed during an interview with Bounce FM that he spent between $4 million and $5 million promoting Rema’s “Calm Down.”

“Calm Down” was released in February 2022 from Rema’s debut album “Rave & Roses.”

He said the song’s potential justified the increased investment.

Don Jazzy also revealed that promotional campaigns for a single song could cost between $100,000 and over $1 million.

Eedris Abdulkareem’s wedding anniversary

Ace rapper Eedris Abdulkareem showered praises on his wife, Yetunde, as they marked their 21st wedding anniversary in a post on his Instagram page.

The “Jaga Jaga” hitmaker said he felt like the luckiest man in the universe to have such a kind, considerate and understanding wife.

He added that the 21 years were the best years of his life.

The couple tied the knot in 2004, and their union is blessed with three children.

Taye Currency launched radio station

Fuji star Taye Akande “Taye Currency” Adebisi unveiled a new radio station, Currency 93.1 FM, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Nation reported.

Details such as the programme lineup, partnerships, and the entire operational structure had yet to be released.

The station was expected to boost local content production and enhance music and community programming in the city.

The launch also reinforced Ibadan’s growing profile as a key broadcast hub, with entertainers and entrepreneurs increasingly investing in radio and television platforms.

Veekee James on her husband having a female best friend

Celebrity fashion designer Veekee James revealed during an interview on “Off The Top” that she would not allow her husband, Femi Atere, to have a female best friend.

She said she was her husband’s one and only lifelong confidante and challenged the idea of a married man maintaining such a close platonic bond with another woman.

James announced her marriage to Atere in October 2023.

The couple held lavish traditional and white weddings in Akwa Ibom and Lagos in 2024.

Burna Boy received medical treatment mid-tour

Grammy Award-winning singer Damini “Burna Boy” Ogulu revealed on his Instagram Story that he was receiving medical treatment while on his “No Sign of Weakness” tour.

He posted a video from his bed with his hand connected to an intravenous drip and captioned it, “Quick recharge, Newark, I’m coming.”

Burna Boy rose to fame after releasing “Like to Party”, the lead single from his debut album “L.I.F.E” in 2013.

Regina Daniels on remarrying

Actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels disclosed in the comment section of a video posted on her Facebook page that she would not marry another man.

This newspaper reported that the 25-year-old had remained in the news since her marriage to Ned Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North, became embroiled in controversy.

Regina said she felt traumatised by the controversy surrounding her highly publicised marital crisis with the 64-year-old.

2Baba sought forgiveness

Music icon Innocent “2Baba” Idibia apologised to Nigerians in a video posted on his 2Baba House page over the controversy surrounding his marriage to his wife, Natasha Osawaru, a member of the Edo State House of Assembly.

This newspaper reported that the singer and his lawmaker wife became embroiled in controversy after they engaged in a scuffle during a live stream hosted by Daddy Freeze.

The saga escalated when two of the singer’s former managers, Kaka Igbokwe and Lori Tosan, accused Natasha of attempting to seize control of 2Baba’s finances.

The situation worsened when the 2Baba family petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate Natasha over several allegations.

However, 2Baba rejected his family’s narrative and accused them of interfering in his marriage, alleging that his wife was receiving death threats.

In the video, recorded during his performance in Lagos State, the “African Queen” singer urged fans not to be angry with him again.

TikTok restricted Nigerian users from going live at night

TikTok temporarily restricted access to its LIVE feature for users in Nigeria during late-night hours, according to The Punch.

The platform issued an in-app notice to creators as part of what it described as an ongoing safety investigation.

TikTok said the decision was aimed at ensuring the platform remained safe and the community remained protected.

Peller reacted to the TikTok livestream ban

TikToker Habeeb “Peller” Hamzat said in a viral video that he would not go hungry after TikTok restricted late-night streaming in Nigeria.

He dismissed claims that he would suffer financially as a result of the restriction.

Peller said he had multiple income streams and a strong brand outside TikTok.

He added that he served as an ambassador to several brands and said none of his endorsement deals was worth less than ₦40 million.

Kcee on not signing Flavour

Singer Kcee said during an interview on Yanga FM that he did not sign his colleague Flavour N’abania due to professional jealousy triggered by his own unexpected career growth.

The “Ojapiano” hitmaker revealed that music executive Soso Soberekon once brought Flavour to him with a proposal to sign the budding artiste.

Kcee said he declined at the time because he did not anticipate Flavour’s eventual success.

Funke Akindele vs piracy

Filmmaker Funke Akindele warned fans and moviegoers against pirating her latest film, “Behind The Scenes”, in posts shared on her social media platforms.

She cautioned viewers to stop recording or sharing any footage from cinema screenings.

The film premiered in cinemas on December 12 and commenced nationwide screenings on the same day.

Akindele emphasised that uploading or circulating any portion of the movie online, including brief clips, constitutes piracy and could negatively impact the film’s overall performance.

Fola on stardom

Fast-rising singer Folarin “Fola” Odunlami said in an interview on HipTV that he worked at his father’s betting shop before finding his footing in the music industry.

He explained that his interest in music began in high school, where he performed in a band; however, financial limitations prevented him from pursuing it professionally at the time.

The singer recalled that he did not own a phone at the time and relied on a friend’s device to create and work on his music.

Fola later gained recognition for songs including “Titi”, “Tribute to Mohbad”, “One Condition”, “Dangbana Riddim”, among others.

Toke Makinwa on men and gold-digging

Media personality and fashion influencer Toke Makinwa said during a new episode of her podcast with Tacha that men, not women, were the biggest gold diggers.

She argued that society harshly judged women for making financially conscious marriage decisions while excusing men who made similar choices.

Makinwa pointed out that many men deliberately sought relationships with women from wealthy backgrounds without attracting comparable criticism.

She stressed that her remarks were not intended to target men who entered marriages for strategic reasons.

Israel DMW mystery baddie

Davido’s personal logistics manager, Israel Israel “DMW” Afeare, posted a loved-up photo with a mystery lady on his Instagram page.

He took the picture at the 88th birthday dinner of billionaire businessman and retired former Chief of Army Staff, General Theophilus Danjuma, which was held in Lagos.

This newspaper reported that Israel DMW parted ways with his wife, Sheila David, in 2023, after the couple held a glamorous wedding in Benin City in October 2022.

Peller attempted suicide after alleged break-up with Jarvis

Peller attempted suicide by crashing his newly acquired Mercedes-Benz during an emotional livestream following an alleged break-up with his girlfriend, Jarvis.

The incident occurred along the Lekki–Epe Expressway in Lagos, where some good Samaritans rescued him and rushed him to a hospital.

Before the crash, Peller cried and appeared visibly agitated, making several troubling remarks during the live session.

He expressed fears that people would mock him publicly if his relationship with Jarvis ended and suggested that he might take his own life.

As of press time, he was receiving medical attention, although details about the severity of his injuries remained unconfirmed.

This newspaper reported that Peller proposed to Jarvis in December 2024.

In September, Jarvis disclosed that the delay in their wedding plans was due to Peller.