The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) says an aircraft, Cessna 172, operated by Skypower Express has crashed at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State.

The Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance at the NSIB, Bimbo Oladeji, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Mrs Oladeji said the incident happened on Tuesday evening.

“Airport emergency response services were immediately activated and arrived at the scene promptly.

“Officials confirmed that there was no post-crash fire, and flight operations at the airport were not disrupted, as the runway remained active with other aircraft taking off safely after the incident,” she said.

The director explained the aircraft, with registration number 5N-ASR, was en route from Kaduna International Airport to Port Harcourt International Airport when the crew declared an in-flight emergency and diverted to Owerri.

“Efforts are ongoing to recover the distressed aircraft from the crash site for a detailed wreckage examination,” she said.

NSIB begins investigation

Mrs Oladeji said in the statement that the Director-General of the NSIB, Alex Badeh Jr., announced that the bureau had activated its investigation protocols in line with its mandate.

“We express our deepest sympathies to the management of Skypower Express and are relieved that no fatalities have been reported so far.

“The NSIB has activated its protocols, and our team is already coordinating with relevant authorities to secure the site,” Mr Badeh, a captain, said.

The director-general assured that further information would be provided on the outcome of the ongoing investigation into the crash.

Similar incidents

The latest crash occurred two days after a private jet operated by Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited crash-landed at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano State.

About 11 passengers escaped unhurt after the crash which occurred on Sunday.

Earlier this month, two Nigerian Air Force aircraft crashed near a village in the terror-ravaged Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

In November, an aircraft experienced a fault with its nose landing gear while landing at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.