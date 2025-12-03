The Edo State House of Assembly has issued a one-week ultimatum to Natasha Osawaru, wife of music icon Innocent “2Baba” Idibia, to appear before its Ethics and Privileges Committee.

Ms Osawaru, who represents the Egor Constituency in the Assembly, was summoned to respond to allegations of misconduct arising from videos showing her engaged in heated exchanges with her husband, Channels Television reported on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that a viral video, released on Monday, showed the couple engaging in a scuffle during an Instagram Live session hosted by Daddy Freeze.

In the video, the 50-year-old joined the live broadcast, and a scuffle immediately broke out between him and the lawmaker, prompting the singer to exit abruptly.

Additionally, an old video of 2Baba being arrested during his United Kingdom (UK) tour in October for engaging in a fight with a lawmaker also went viral.

The House noted that she’ll appear before the committee to give her account on the videos, which portray her in an unfavourable light

The committee is expected to submit its findings to the House within two weeks.

Backstory

This newspaper earlier reported that the lawmaker and her husband began trending after claims that they had a fight in the UK, which allegedly prevented 2Baba from performing at a scheduled event at 1 Mark Lane, London, EC3R 7AH, opposite Fenchurch Street Station.

Although the “African Queen” crooner denied being arrested, a viral clip posted on Monday by Instagram blogger Cutie_juls alleged that the singer was indeed taken into custody after an altercation with his wife in the UK.

The footage shows officers speaking with 2Baba outside what appears to be a retail store before escorting him away with his hands cuffed behind his back.

However, a former employee of 2Baba, Kaka, confirmed during an interview with Daddy Freeze that an altercation did occur between the singer and his wife during his UK tour.

Kaka, who claimed to have been on the trip, further alleged that Natasha was opposed to the singer’s growth.

He also confirmed that another altercation occurred between 2Baba and his wife at Lagos Airport before their flight to the UK.

“There were issues between them. There was rancour at Lagos Airport because I knew that someone might soon release a video of the incident. An incident occurred at Lagos Airport involving 2Baba and Natasha. There was a small fracas. On that day, we had landed with our luggage, and I said, ‘Okay, 2Baba, you and Natasha should go and wait in the bus while we gather the luggage and come to meet you.’

“I think 2Baba had gone because the Air Peace staff were waiting to escort us to the international wing, and they then escorted 2Baba out. According to the Air Peace staff, 2Baba was asking, ‘Where is Natasha? Let’s go back and get her.’ As he was returning, Natasha began saying he had left her and started causing a scene. I told her to calm down and be civil, but she kept shouting and screaming,” said Kaka.