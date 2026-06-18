Afrobeats star Davido’s decision to spotlight the abducted schoolchildren and teachers from Oyo State during a FIFA World Cup event has sparked debate.

Popular APC praise singer Dauda Kahutu, popularly known as Rarara, accusing him of portraying Nigeria negatively before an international audience.

The controversy followed Davido’s appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Countdown Concert in Los Angeles, United States, where he performed wearing a custom-made jacket bearing the inscription, “Bring Them Home.”

The jacket featured the names of 39 schoolchildren and seven teachers abducted by gunmen in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

After the performance, Davido shared a message on social media, saying he remained committed to using his platform to represent Nigerians and amplify issues affecting ordinary citizens.

“From Nigeria to the world, I will always represent my people with pride,” he wrote.

He added that despite the excitement of performing on a global stage, his thoughts remained with the victims of insecurity and their families.

Oyo abduction

The abduction occurred in May when armed men attacked schools in the Ahoro-Esinle community of Oriire Local Government Area.

During the attack, a school official and a commercial motorcyclist were killed, while dozens of students and teachers were taken away. Reports later indicated that one of the abducted teachers died in captivity.

The incident sparked widespread outrage and renewed concerns over insecurity in schools and rural communities across the country.

Rarara’s criticism

Reacting in a video posted on his verified Facebook page, Rarara faulted Davido’s decision to spotlight the incident before a global audience.

“I do not usually react to issues like this, but what Davido did was barbaric,” he said.

The singer argued that sensitive security matters should not be projected internationally in a way that could damage Nigeria’s image.

“How can you take a sensitive national security issue and project it to the whole world in a way that damages the country’s image?” he asked.

Rarara further alleged that the singer’s actions were politically motivated and intended to discredit the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, insecurity should not be used as a political tool.

Nigerians disagree

However, many Nigerians on social media rejected Rarara’s position, arguing that drawing attention to abducted children and teachers should not be viewed as an attack on the country.

Facebook user Sagir Inuwa accused the APC praise singer of double standards, citing the praise singer’s role in previous political campaigns.

Another user, Naomi Dashe, said Davido deserved praise rather than criticism.

“Those children and teachers have families waiting for them. If a global superstar uses his platform to demand their freedom, that should be applauded, not condemned,” she wrote.

Similarly, Mustapha Ali argued that highlighting insecurity does not amount to tarnishing Nigeria’s image.

“You cannot hide insecurity by pretending it does not exist. Davido did not insult Nigeria. He reminded the world that innocent Nigerians are suffering and need help. That’s humanity, not politics,” he said.

The controversy has reignited debate over how public figures should address insecurity and whether speaking openly about victims’ suffering on global platforms helps or harms Nigeria’s image.