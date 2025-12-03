Music icon Innocent “2Baba” Idibia has broken his silence amid the controversy surrounding his marriage to Natasha Osawaru, a member of the Edo State House of Assembly.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the couple had been trending on social media after they were seen in a scuffle during an Instagram Live session hosted by Daddy Freeze.

Beyond the clash on Daddy Freeze’s livestream, the “African Queen” hitmaker also appeared in a viral video in which he was allegedly arrested in the United Kingdom (UK) after a reported altercation with the lawmaker.

As the videos circulated, the 50-year-old supposedly shared a post on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, calling on Nigerians to help him.

He wrote simply: “Help me.” The message sparked concern among fans and other Nigerians.

However, responding to the controversy surrounding his marriage and the alleged distress post, 2Baba later clarified that he was fine in a video posted on his 2Baba House Instagram page.

2Baba said, “This is getting out of hand. This is a dangerous situation right now. I know what fans can do, I know what people can do. I am perfectly okay. You understand what I’m saying? This puts Natasha at risk. It’s unfair to anyone to do this kind of thing. It’s not fair to anybody at all.

“So, please, I need everybody to calm down. I need everybody to cease fire. We want to resolve all these issues. People get issues with the house, and not today, but this is getting out of hand. Please, friends, family, everybody, cease fire. Please, I beg you, I beg you. I am perfectly fine; I did not post that. Please, I’m okay.”

Backstory

This newspaper earlier reported that, in response to the growing controversy and the circulation of viral videos, the House of Assembly issued a one-week ultimatum to Natasha to appear before its Ethics and Privileges Committee.

Natasha, who represents the Egor Constituency in the Assembly, was summoned to respond to allegations of misconduct.

The House stated that she would appear before the committee to present her account of the videos, which portray her in an unfavourable light.

The committee is expected to submit its findings to the House within two weeks.

Earlier, this newspaper reported that 2Baba’s former manager, Kaka, confirmed during an interview with Daddy Freeze that the singer and his wife engaged in an argument in London.

He said the incident prevented 2Baba from performing at a scheduled event at 1 Mark Lane, London, EC3R 7AH, opposite Fenchurch Street Station, during his UK tour.

This newspaper also reported that the “African Queen” crooner denied being arrested. However, a viral clip posted on Monday by Instagram blogger Cutie_juls alleged that the singer was taken into custody after an altercation with Natasha in the UK.

Kaka further confirmed that an altercation occurred between the singer and his wife at the Lagos Airport before their flight to the UK.