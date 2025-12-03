Amidst the chaos and controversy surrounding his marriage to Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko has risen to the defence of his fifth wife, Laila Charani.

The latter is being accused of being responsible for his marital crisis.

It all started in October when Regina accused the senator representing Delta North of physically assaulting her.

She followed it up with another accusation that Mr Nwoko ordered the arrest of Sammy West, her sibling, under unclear circumstances.

Responding, the Senator accused the actress of drug addiction while also claiming that Sammy West, along with some of her siblings and friends, turned his house into a drug den.

Things went downhill from there with accusations and counter-accusations from both parties.

Somewhere in the mix, Ms Laila, who always seemed close to Regina, was fingered as being responsible for the debacle.

This forced her to declare that she was too busy building her peace, her life, and her family.

Quiet strength

In a Facebook post, the lawmaker extolled Ms Laila, describing her as the woman he knows, loves, and cherishes.

According to him, Laila is a woman whose quiet strength continues to amaze him every single day.

“Laila is not someone who lives on social media. She has never been the type to chase attention or respond to every passing opinion. She prefers a peaceful and private life, where her energy is directed toward the things that truly matter, rather than the distractions that come with the online world.

“Anyone who truly knows her understands her gentle nature, her maturity, and her sincere kindness. She is thoughtful, patient, respectful, and incredibly caring. She gives without expecting anything in return and chooses understanding even when she is misunderstood,” he wrote.

Although he said that it can be hard to watch unkind words or false assumptions being thrown around online, especially when they do not reflect her character, he knows who she is.

“I know her heart. I see the honesty she embodies and the way she handles even the most difficult moments with calm dignity.

“She does not believe in defending herself on the internet because she knows her life and her worth are not determined by online opinions. Laila has always chosen to live authentically and quietly, focusing on what is real instead of what is loud,” Mr Nwoko added.

He further stated that as her husband, he will always stand by her, speak for her when needed, and protect her name with pride.

“She has been a constant source of stability and peace in my life, and I am grateful for the comfort and wisdom she brings into our home every day.

“Laila has a depth of character that many may never see because she does not display her life publicly. She moves quietly, loves quietly, and carries herself with grace. Her strength does not shout. Her goodness does not need an audience. She simply remains true to who she is,” he said, among other things.

Twists and turns

In a turn of events, the Nwoko family publicly distanced itself from a man, Chuks Nwoko, who claimed to be the lawmaker’s brother.

Chuks, who claimed to be the lawmaker’s brother, had taken to social media to publicly call out the senator amid the ongoing tension between him and his wife, Regina Daniels.

In the viral video, Chuks alleged that he had been unable to reach his brother for years, as he had consistently ignored his calls.

According to him, the only way he could pass his message across was through Facebook, where he accused the lawmaker of bringing “too much disrepute” to the Nwoko family name.

However, the family, in a statement issued in Abuja in November, described his claims as baseless.