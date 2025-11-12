Malusi and Siyabonga Ndimande have finally appeared in court over the 2023 murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

The death of famous South African rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes has created a lasting void in the South African music industry and fans’ lives worldwide.

As reported by PREMIUM TIMES, the rapper was shot dead in on Florida Road, Durban, South Africa.

The unknown cars opened fire just before 10 p.m.

According to social media posts, AKA was due to perform at a Durban nightclub, YUGO, where he was expected to perform as part of his birthday celebrations.

After two years of resisting their return, the BBC reports that the brothers have been extradited from Eswatini and faced Durban Magistrate Irfan Khalil on Tuesday. They were escorted under heavy police and Interpol security and leg irons.

This new development attracted a packed media gallery and human rights observers. The provincial police commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, was present in court.

Advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa represents Mr Malusi, while Siyabonga is represented by Sibusiso Dlamini

The defence requested an adjournment to consult with their clients under secure conditions, which Khalil approved. The matter has been postponed to 25 November.

After the hearing, the provincial police commissioner, Mkhwanazi, praised investigators, saying, “It has brought us to this courtroom. Now we see the next phase of justice.” He confirmed police are still investigating who coordinated the killings and financed the operation.

Extradition

The extradition from Eswatini involved coordination with local authorities. The brothers were flown to King Shaka International Airport under heightened security before being formally charged by investigating officer Kumarasan Pillay.

Other suspects in the case, including Thabani Mkhwanazi and Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, have already appeared in court. Pre-trial matters are set for 19 June 2026, while the trial is scheduled to run from 20 July to 21 August, with a follow-up session in October.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed the brothers withdrew their appeal against the extradition order, paving the way for their return to South Africa.

