The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has condemned the alleged illegal takeover of a disputed land in Abuja by military personnel reportedly acting on the orders of a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo (rtd.)

In a statement issued by Mr Wike’s aide, Lere Olayinka, the minister described the act as “lawless and unacceptable,” noting that he cannot be intimidated by the military.

Background

On Tuesday, PREMIUM TIMES reported a heated confrontation between the minister, his entourage, and naval officials during an inspection of a disputed parcel of land in the city.

The face-off, captured in a video published by Channels Television, showed the minister angrily challenging military personnel allegedly deployed to prevent FCT officials from carrying out a demolition exercise on the contested site.

In the footage, Mr Wike demanded documents to justify the military’s presence, insisting that no one, regardless of rank, is above the law.

“Show me the document you have. You have no document,” the minister said.

In response, a naval officer who appeared to be leading the troops said they were acting on “orders” and possessed relevant documents.

“I am the minister. You cannot tell me that. We cannot continue with this kind of impunity,” Mr Wike retorted. “You cannot use soldiers to intimidate government officials doing their job. This country cannot continue this way.”

The minister accused the officers of obstructing lawful government activity and using their uniforms to shield illegal structures.

“Even if you are a lieutenant general or vice admiral, it means nothing. The government must function according to law,” he said.

At one point, Mr Wike alleged that the officers’ actions could have endangered lives.

The confrontation reportedly escalated when a member of the minister’s entourage challenged the naval officer, accusing him of lying about forwarding the land documents to the FCT Administration.

The comment provoked outrage among the armed officers, who became visibly agitated. Some plainclothes security officials and police personnel accompanying the minister were seen shielding him and other FCT officials from the naval officers.

A member of Mr Wike’s team was heard describing the officers’ conduct as “unprofessional” after one of them allegedly threatened to assault the minister.

However, the naval officer leading the troops insisted that the land in question had been legally acquired.

The incident has generated widespread reactions among Nigerians on social media. While some commenters commended the professionalism of the naval officer- now identified as AM Yerima- who prevented Mr Wike from accessing the land, others condemned the military’s involvement in a civilian land dispute and the denial of a minister’s access to inspect the area.

“Illegal development”

According to the statement, the ex-naval chief stationed armed military men to protect the “illegal development,” with the personnel allegedly threatening to shoot anyone who interfered.

During a visit to the land on Tuesday, the minister vowed that no individual, regardless of status or former position, would be allowed to intimidate government authorities or obstruct enforcement of the law.

“You are aware that the land departments and the Development Control have the mandate to monitor illegal development and land grabbing,” the minister said.

“When this was brought to my attention, I instructed them to ensure that nothing takes place there, as there were no legal documents—no regional approval, no valid acquisition.”

According to Mr Wike, while officials of the Department of Development Control were on-site to implement his directive, they were chased away by armed soldiers allegedly acting under the instruction of a retired senior officer.

“I was informed that the soldiers of the military had to chase them away, and I thought they were acting illegally,” Mr Wike said.

“Today, while I was in the office, I was called again that the military had taken over the place. I had to come myself to see things. It’s really unfortunate.”

The minister expressed shock that a person who once held a top military position could resort to intimidation rather than follow due process.

“I don’t understand how somebody who attained that position cannot approach my office to say, ‘Look, this is what is going on.’ But simply because he’s a military man, he thinks he can use that to intimidate Nigerians. I am not one of those that will succumb to blackmail or intimidation,” the minister said.

He also disclosed that none were produced when the FCTA officials demanded documents to justify the occupation.

“The Director of Development Control said, ‘Bring the documents, ’ but they don’t have them. ‘Bring approval for building, ’ they don’t have it. How can we continue to allow lawlessness to prevail? What about those who don’t have the military behind them? What about ordinary Nigerians?” the minister queried.

Mr Wike maintained that the FCT Administration would not tolerate the misuse of military power to obstruct legitimate urban regulation, stressing that the rule of law must apply to all.

“I have spoken to the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Naval Staff. They assured me that the matter will be resolved. We’re not here to have a shootout with anybody or cause chaos,” Mr Wike said.

“But I will not allow this to happen. The same way we enforce our laws in other areas is the same way it will be done here. Nobody, whether a former Chief of Naval Staff or anyone else, will be allowed to carry out illegal development on government land,” he added.

The minister reaffirmed his commitment to restoring order and accountability in Abuja’s land administration, warning that the FCTA would continue to reclaim encroached areas, no matter how powerful those involved may be.

As of press time, the Nigerian Navy had yet to issue an official statement on the matter. A request for comment sent to the Naval spokesperson, Adams Aliu, has not been responded to.