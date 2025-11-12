Nigerian singer and songwriter Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has achieved her first-ever international music certification. Her hit single, ‘Duduke,’ was certified Gold in New Zealand after selling 15,000 units.

After commenting “Grateful” on the post that announced her Gold certification on Tuesday, the singer affirmed the recognition on her X account. Similarly, her singer husband, Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, said in a separate X post, that the certification is a part of Simi’s lasting supremacy in music making.

“Your supremacy is forever my soft queen,” he said.

Meanwhile, the milestone marks a significant moment in Simisola’s career, making ‘Duduke’ her first foreign-certified record.

Duduke

Initially released in April 2020, ‘Duduke’ is a heartfelt ballad that expresses the singer’s love and anticipation for her unborn child.

The accompanying music video, in which Simi proudly showcased her baby bump, resonated deeply with fans across the world.

The song also inspired the viral ‘Duduke Challenge’, which invited fans to share their personal interpretations and creative videos inspired by the track.

Speaking in an earlier interview with VJ Adams, Simisola revealed that the song’s inspiration, her daughter Adejare, is often affectionately called “Duduke” by fans. While she finds it endearing, she said she would rather people refer to her by her real name.

“Some people call my daughter Duduke because she inspired the song, it’s not offensive, but I prefer they call her Adejare,” Simisola explained.

With ‘Duduke’ now joining the ranks of globally recognized Afrobeats hits, Simisola continues to solidify her reputation as one of Nigeria’s most soulful and impactful artists.