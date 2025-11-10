Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade, content creator Adebowale Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, and skit maker Mariam Apaokagi, popularly known as Taaooma, were among the winners at the 2025 edition of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA).

At the 19th edition of TFAA, themed “Threads of Legacy,” held on Saturday at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, top creatives and contributors defining African futures were honoured across diverse sectors.

Among the winners were content creator Mariam ‘Taaooma’ Apaokagi, who received the award for ‘The Future Awards Africa Prize for Content Creation’, and Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade, who received ‘The Future Awards Africa Prize for Sports’ for her outstanding contributions to the Sport.

Moreover, Adebowale Adedayo, also known as Mr Macaroni, received a prize for the ‘The Future Awards Africa Prize for Acting’. At the same time, Veteran comedian Ali Baba was also recognised with an honorary award for his exceptional service to society. Also, the highlight of the evening includes Fola David being crowned Young Person of the Year.

19th Edition

This year’s event was co-hosted by the charismatic duo of Nollywood actor Mike Afolarin and media personality Azeezah Hashim, the first-ever East African host, who dazzled the audience with their effortless wit, charm, and on-stage chemistry.

Together, they guided attendees through a night of celebration and reflection, spotlighting the stories and achievements of those shaping Africa’s next chapter.

Reflecting on this year’s edition, Ayodeji Razaq, the Executive Director of The Future Awards Africa, said the awards recognition is impactful for young people to achieve the glorious future Africa deserves.

“We are proud to honour the exceptional young people who are adding the threads to our collective legacy. Tonight’s winners have proven with their powerful work and impact.

“The legacy is not built in a single moment but through every decision we make. After tonight, we will keep weaving our collective tapestry to bring Africa into the glorious future we all deserve,” Mr Razaq said.

FULL LIST

Here is a rundown of the incredible winners;

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Creativity and Innovation

Taiwo Abisoye Joel (Winner)

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Photography

Amazing Klef (Winner)

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Education

John Onuigbo (Winner)

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Journalism

Madina Dahiru Maishanu (Winner)

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Content Creation

Mariam Apaokagi (Winner)

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Health and Wellness

Funmilola Aderemi (Winner)

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Community Action

Hammed Kayode Alabi (Winner)

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Arts

Ayobola Kekere-Ekun (Winner)

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Literature

Adedayo Agarau (Winner)

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Activism and Advocacy

Solomon Ayodele (Boys Quarters Africa) (Winner)

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Fashion

Richmond Barnes (Will and Barnes Group) (Winner)

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Law

Ogenetega Adedipe (Winner)

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Film

Oluwadamilola Apampa (Winner)

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Professional Service

Bode Roberts (Winner)

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Entrepreneurship

Tomike Adeoye (Winner)

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Technology

Kelvin Umechukwu (Winner)

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Performing Arts

Big Bimi (Winner)

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Intrapreneurship

Solomon Ayodele (Winner)

The Future Awards Africa Prize for On-Air Personality

Azeezah Hashim (Kenya) (Winner)

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Agriculture

Adetiloye Aiyeola (Winner)

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Governance

Daniel Otabor (Winner)

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Music

Okeowo Oladotun Alani (Winner)

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Sports

Rasheedat Ajibade (Winner)

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Acting

Adebowale Adedayo (Winner)

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Service to Young People

Ali Baba (Honorary)

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Young Person of The Year

Fola David (Winner)