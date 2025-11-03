Actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels has alleged that her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North, orchestrated the arrest of her siblings.

The actress’s allegation came just eight days after she broke her silence on their marital crisis.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the couple’s troubled marriage became public after Regina alleged that the lawmaker physically assaulted her.

The 25-year-old further revealed that she was no longer interested in continuing her marriage to the 64-year-old, stating that she could no longer endure the alleged abuse.

Mr Nwoko, however, denied the accusations, claiming instead that Regina’s behaviour was influenced by substance abuse.

Amid the crisis, the actress announced that she acquired a new home for herself despite her husband’s insistence that she should enter a rehabilitation centre where she would have no access to drugs.

Since then, Regina has continued to post photos and videos of herself on social media, while Mr Nwoko has carried on with his legislative responsibilities.

However, on Monday, Regina took to her Instagram Story, expressing that she felt as though she was “losing her mind” over the lawmaker’s continued targeting of her family.

Regina wrote: “I never thought I would do this, but my big brother and sister have been arrested. My baby sister might be arrested soon as well until I return and, according to him, return to rehab. Don’t even get me started on telling the world what you did to me with your stupid rehab talk! You said I’m a drug addict, me I use am rob body sir!

“What other name can you call me? A prostitute? But I will speak on that one day and tell the world of your involvement with everything! I’m trying, I’m really trying to be the bigger person by not saying or doing anything, whereas I’m fuc** young, petty & and immature! So I can act like a fuc** 24-year-old child and speak my pain.”

Leave us

Furthermore, Regina urged Mr Nwoko to stay away from her and her family, reiterating that she was no longer interested in their marriage.

She explained that she chose to remain silent and not respond to Mr Nwoko’s allegations out of consideration for her sons and family, whom she described as her “greatest challenge in life.”

“Leave my family alone, Ned! And leave me alone, too! It is obvious it’s a war! It’s a big shame that the whole world will ridicule the beautiful but short legacy we built. Must things go completely south if partners are no longer interested?

“Guys, I tried to stay mute on things. My sons and family are the biggest challenge of my life, but I will overcome and give them what they all truly deserve. This is so freaking embarrassing! A hard girl like me is crying,” said Regina.

She vowed to stand by her brother, alleging that the police tortured him as though he was a criminal.

She noted, “Imagine the Nigerian police beating up my brother like a criminal. What exactly was the violent arrest for? Ned: You have power, connections and money, right? Wild for you to think I have none.

“What I wouldn’t want to do to you is to let the man see, or rather, once seen as an iroko fall before everyone because you bloody know your ‘little girl Gina’ is capable of that! I hate this feeling of wishing my boy’s father’s name remains a legacy. You know why? Boys don’t grow to change their surnames.”

Mr Nwoko is yet to react to the latest allegations as of press time.