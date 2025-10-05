After 10 weeks of drama, entertainment, and unforgettable moments and as predicted by PREEMIUM TIMES, Imisi has been crowned the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 10. The 23-year-old beat 28 other housemates to clinch the coveted title and walk away with the ₦150 million grand prize.

Imisi secured the win with votes from fans across Nigeria and beyond, edging out Dede Ashiogwu and Koyin Sanusi, who emerged as first and second, runner-up respectively, in a thrilling finale watched by millions.

Her victory makes her the fourth woman to win Big Brother Naija, joining Mercy Eke, Phyna, and Ilebaye in the show’s history.

Speaking on the milestone, Atinuke Babatunde, executive head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, said:

“This season of Big Brother Naija has been nothing short of phenomenal. The housemates gave Nigerians unforgettable moments, and Imisi’s win is a testament to her authenticity, resilience, and ability to connect with fans. At MultiChoice, we are proud to continue creating platforms that celebrate Nigerian talent, showcase our culture, and unite African audiences.”

The grand prize includes ₦80 million in cash alongside a brand-new SUV. Now in its tenth season, Big Brother Naija has cemented itself as Africa’s biggest reality television show, creating stars and cultural moments that resonate beyond the screen.