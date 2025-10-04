BBNaija season 10 premiered on 26 and 27 July 2025 on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 49 with 29 housemates, and is almost over. With nine contestants left in the house, attention has shifted to who will win the ₦150 million grand prize and other items.

According to polls shared every Sunday during the live show, fans have been actively voting. At the same time, heated debates across platforms like X and Instagram continue to reveal emerging favourites, showing why this year’s finale has become one of the most closely followed in the show’s history.

In this article, PREMIUM TIMES examines each housemate’s chances of winning the show and predicts the winner.

These predictions are seen through the lenses of the fan base, reflecting their sentiments, interactions, online controversies, each housemate’s personality, strategy and assessment of online and offline popularity.

Who among the finalists will be crowned the winner this season? Read to find out.

Prediction: 9th Position – Kaybobo (43.6k followers)

Kaybobo’s calm, “wahala-free” personality and humour positively affected the house. He is known for lightening the mood, but with less involvement in major tasks or fan campaigns, his ranking reflects a quieter presence than the other finalists.

Prediction: 8th Position – Jason Jae (103k followers)

Jason Jae consistently energised the house through group tasks and performances, earning him recognition for entertainment value. While memorable, he remained a fan favourite mainly for fun and creativity rather than for winning the grand prize.

Prediction: 7th Position – Mensan (No verified social media)

Capturing attention early in the season is a strategy many contenders use, and Mensan executed this with dramatic attire and emotional diary sessions, generating memes and fan discussion. His creative and expressive moments in the house, including tears, resonated with viewers and played a subtle role in his overall standing.

Prediction: 6th Position – Isabella (291k followers)

Isabella has been memorable for her humour, candid demeanour, and emotional honesty. Fans often acknowledge her on X as lively, sometimes moody, but a character nonetheless. Her social media traction reflects engagement more than dominance in tasks, keeping her presence entertaining but less strategically impactful.

Prediction: 5th Position – Kola (123k followers)

Kola’s diary room sessions and open conversations about personal values have made him relatable to viewers. His alliance with Imisi, often highlighted by her fans, drew attention, while his subtle involvement in minor house dramas kept him in the spotlight. However, fans of the show sometimes referred to this drama as gossip. Fans recognise him for authenticity and stability, even if he wasn’t a top vote-getter.

Prediction: 4th Position – Sultana (57.7k followers)

Sultana attracted early fan attention, with posts on X praising how she carried herself with poise and swag. While she hasn’t dominated the spotlight, her consistency and reliability in group tasks have earned respect from peers and fans. Social media mentions highlight her strategic contributions and calm handling of challenges.

Prediction: 3rd Position – Koyin (123k followers)

Koyinsola has impressed with his level-headedness and calm under pressure, often mediating conflicts. Fans describe him as empathetic, gentle, lively at the party and assertive. His consistent performance and balanced interactions in the house have made him a steady contender in this unpredictable season.

Prediction: 2nd Position – Dede (180k followers)

Dede has built a strong fan base, with followers praising her beauty and fashion sense in posts on Instagram and X. She has been a consistent performer in house tasks, achieving the highest number of wins among female contestants. Her playful yet tactful approach to alliances, including interactions with Kola, has made her one of the most watched housemates, keeping fans engaged and placing her close behind Imisi.

Prediction: 1st Position – Imisi (183k followers)

Imisi’s playful and humorous nature has kept fans engaged throughout the season, often praised in posts on X, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Her early interactions, including the later “sibling-like” connection with Kola, made her moments in the house widely discussed online. Fans note that her ability to entertain while staying relatable has consistently dominated social media trends, making her a strong contender for the grand prize.

Why Imisi?

Imisi, 24, has consistently generated high engagement and publicity across social media platforms and offline. Posts on X, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook shared daily show fans in high spirits and positive moods when discussing her. According to circulating TikTok videos, some of her fans even shared free food with voters who supported her.

As of 4:16 a.m. on Saturday, a day before the winner is crowned, Dede leads on X’s trending table with 83.5k posts, while Imisi follows closely with 65.4k posts. These numbers indicate how close and competitive this year’s finale is, with fan activity and support suggesting that either housemate could take the grand prize.

With the show ending on Sunday, and voting lines officially closed as of Thursday, fans of the remaining housemates eagerly anticipate the moment Big Brother will crown this season’s winner. The intense online activity, trending numbers, and fan campaigns show this year’s competition is exceptionally tight.