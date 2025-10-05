The 10th season of Big Brother Naija has kept audiences across Africa glued to their screens with the spectacle of strategy, rivalries and romance in the previous two months.

But these dramas and uncertainties will, however, be put to rest with the highly anticipated finale, which will air live later today (Sunday) on Showmax, DStv channel 198, and GOtv channel 49 by 7:00 p.m.

Themed ’10 over 10’, the season launched with its dramatic double opening nights on 26-27 July, and sustained the twists till the last eviction show.

Season 10 unfolded like a soap opera, with shifting alliances, tangled relationships and unforgettable moments that have redefined the franchise.

Housemates

This season began with 29 housemates whose diverse personalities shaped the rhythm of life in Biggie’s house.

Housemates such as Rooboy, Imisi, Koyin, Kuture and Jason Jae drove much of the energy. They mixed lighthearted fun with fiery clashes that quickly became viral moments.

Meanwhile, Jason Jae, Koyin, Rooboy and Kuture set the tone at the Saturday night parties, while Imisi’s spirited confrontations and resilience positioned her as a fan favourite.

Situationships

More so, romantic entanglements added further intrigue to the 10/10 season. This is evident in Dede’s relationship with Kola, which swung between attraction and mistrust.

Whereas Dede’s unpredictable dynamic with Koyin fueled speculation of a triangle that dominated conversations inside and outside the house.

Koyin’s lighter bond with Isabella and the casual connection between Sultana and Jason Jae added layers to the season’s complex relationship arcs.

10/10 Personalities

Meanwhile, friendships such as those between Rooboy, Mensan and Koyin provided moments of warmth in an otherwise tense atmosphere.

Kaybobo endeared himself as the resident cook, Zita thrived on blunt honesty and mischief, and Imisi balanced vulnerability with spirited clashes that kept her central to the narrative.

Other housemates carved unique identities. Initially seen as calm and caring, Faith embraced controversy after his fallout with Imisi, cementing his role as one of the season’s most polarising figures.

However, in one of the season’s most dramatic developments, Faith was disqualified from the competition following a violent confrontation with Sultana. His disqualification has significantly reshaped the dynamics going into the finale.

Finale

The final week has been marked by both drama and emotion. Jason Jae holds the distinction of being the first and last Head of House this season, and in a humorous twist, Isabella and Imisi were tasked with wearing snail costumes, adding levity to the tense atmosphere.

In one of the season’s most emotional moments, Biggie surprised housemates with reunions with their loved ones, which was made possible when Koyin accepted a N4.5 million offer on behalf of the house.

For the first time in the show’s history, Big Brother Naija will crown its winner from a line-up of 9 finalists: Dede, Faith, Imisi, Isabella, Jason Jae, Kaybobo, Kola, Koyin, Mensan and Sultana. Only one will walk away with the grand prize.