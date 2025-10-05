On Sunday, the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, approved the immediate extension of the retirement age of teachers in the state from 60 to 65 years and service years raised from 35 to 40 years.

The governor also rewarded outstanding teachers in the state with cash gifts of N46 million, and approved an upward review of Science Teachers and Head of Department allowances.

He also approved the immediate payment of the 2019 leave bonus areas to further motivate the teachers.

Mr Oyebanji disclosed these during the 2025 World Teachers’ Day celebration held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

No fewer than 5,000 teachers attended the colourful event, which was turned into a carnival.

The teachers across different cadres, adorned in Ankara uniform, sang and danced to appreciate the governor’s teacher-friendly policies.

Mr Oyebanji, who thanked the teachers for their invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the state, described them as the foundation upon which the future of the state is built.

He affirmed that the gesture was part of his administration’s efforts to motivate teachers, recognise their immense contribution to the development of education, and enhance their welfare in line with the shared prosperity agenda of his administration.

While explaining that the extension of the retirement age was in fulfilment of his promise to reposition the education sector and retain competent and experienced hands in the teaching profession, the governor said a committee would be set up to oversee the elongation of the service year and ensure that only the agile individuals enjoy the privilege.

Mr Oyebanji further assured the teachers that his administration would continue prioritising their welfare and creating an enabling environment for effective teaching and learning.

“Let me respond to the request by the TUC chairman, I have been told now that 2019 leave bonus was paid yesterday and you will start receiving the alert by tomorrow.

“I have heard your yearnings with respect to the mandatory age for retirement, and this has been approved as recommended, but only for able and willing teachers. On the issue of science and head of departments’ allowances, I know that the head of service is doing the review of the allowances and I have instructed her to bring it by next week for approval,” he said.

In April 2022, the late former President Muhammadu Buhari signed a bill increasing retirement age for Nigerian teachers from 60 to 65 years and pensionable service years from 35 to 40, whichever is earlier.

Re-election

The governor also informed the gathering that he would seek a second term and solicited their continued support.

“My dear friends, this will be the only opportunity to meet in a group like this before the next governorship election. I therefore want to officially inform you that I will be seeking a re-election to the office of the Governor for a second term.

“I have been greatly encouraged by the overwhelming goodwill, enthusiasm and support that you have shown me. I want to assure you that, for you, it will always get better. I am resolutely committed to my pact with you and all Ekiti workers. I therefore solicit your sustained support and prayers going forward,” the governor stated.

Earlier in her opening remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Olabimpe Aderiye, expressed gratitude to the governor for his efforts at repositioning the education sector and ensure that the teachers’ welfare is taken care of.

The commissioner highlighted various efforts of the governor at improving the general well-being of teachers in the state to include the release of over N1.6 billion as running grant to schools in the last three years, payment of over N6.2 billion as UBEC counterpart fund to ensure renovations of schools in the state, payment of over N1.5 billion for WAEC in the last years of the governors administration as well as prompt payment exam fees for students, placement, BECE and SS2 exams among others.

In their separate goodwill messages, the National President of ASUSS, Sola Adigun, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), represented by Lateef Adesiyan, and Ekiti State NUT Chairman, Adedeji Egbeyemi, all commended Governor Oyebanji for his continued demonstration of love and passion for teachers and the teaching profession in the state.

They commended and appreciated the governor for his significant achievements in the education sector, which include the sustenance of free and compulsory education in the state, the appointment of retired teachers as political office holders, and the massive renovation of schools across the state.

Other issues are the approval of career progression of graduate teachers, upward review of gratuities paid to retired teachers, employment of 1,500 primary school teachers and 2,500 secondary school teachers, among others.