Ex Big Brother Naija Season 9 housemate, Ocee, the one-half of the Mbadiwe twins, has declared his younger brother, Odera, missing.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the reality TV star said Odera, 37, has not been seen since Monday, 1 September 2025.

He explained that he was last spotted around 29 Idowu Martins Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, at about 10 a.m. that day.

The brother appealed to the public to provide any useful information about Odera’s whereabouts, urging anyone with details to reach them directly or report to the nearest police station.

“Please, your help is required urgently to find our Brother. Odera Mbadiwe has been missing since 01/09/2025 from approximately 10:00 am. He was last seen at No. 29 Idowu Martins, Victoria Island, Lagos. We need your help to bring him home.

“Details: Name: Odera Mbadiwe, Age: 33, Description: 6’2, muscular build, black hair (fade haircut), brown eyes, Last Seen: around 10:00 am, no 29 Idowu Martins, Victoria Island, Lagos, Wearing: grey sweats, Vehicle: Nissan 350Z convertible, Black paint, Blue top, Plate number: GM 70 AMB.

“If you have seen him or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please urgently contact us: +2347062131530, +234 816 455 7445, or report directly to the nearest police station. Please help share and spread this.”

The twin brothers, Ozumba Mbadiwe and Oseloka Mbadiwe, contested in Big Brother Naija season 9 in July 2024.