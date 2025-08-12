Singer David “Davido” Adeleke and his wife, Chioma, have kept social media buzzing as their wedding remains the talk of the town.

Thanks to its dazzling glitz, multi-million-dollar preparation cost, gifts, star-studded guest list, and unforgettable performances by singers.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the couple exchanged vows on Sundays in the presence of family, friends, and well-wishers at their lavish white wedding in Miami, United States.

The multi-million-dollar wedding followed their traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024 and their court wedding in March of the same year.

Pastor Joseph Adebisiola and two other priests officiated the ceremony.

Interestingly, the pastors who officiated the wedding had presided over the wedding of Davido’s parents.

After Mr Adebisiola pronounced Davido and Chioma husband and wife per God’s authority and the laws of the United States, he delivered a brief sermon and shared some advice.

Those words, lighthearted yet memorable, caught guests’ attention, with the moment going viral on social media.

In a playful moment, one of the officiating priests cautioned Davido about other women, urging him to live by the message of one of his hit songs, “Unavailable.”

“Unavailable”, featuring Musa Keys, was released on 11 April 2023 as a track in Davido’s fourth studio album, “Timeless.”

The priest said: “Davido, I give you credit because when… the world is watching me, I know. David, I remembered last year one of your songs says, ‘I am unavailable.’

“I know there are many women in your band. Some wanted to breathe out of you and will continue to post your pictures. Even today, some will sleep with your picture under their pillows. Please tell them I am no longer available.”

Vows

Meanwhile, the couple exchanged vows before the officiating priest.

Chioma, a mother of two, described Davido as “calm in the storm.”

The professional chef pledged to stand by the 32-year-old singer and remain with him for the rest of her life.

The 30-year-old said, “You’re my love, my best friend, my calm in my storm. Nobody knows or loves us like we do. I want you to know that I am holding your hands today and will walk with you forever.”

In his vows, the Osun-born singer described Chioma as his “peace, love, and home.”

He said that despite his flaws, Chioma chose to stand by him and continued to treat him with unwavering respect.

“Chioma, I have been on many stages, but this is the most nervous I have ever been. You are my love, my peace, my home.

“You walked into my life quietly and became its loudest and most beautiful part. You saw the real me, the me the world doesn’t see, and you still choose me”, the “Aye” crooner said.

Lateef Abiola, known as Lati, is one of Davido’s oldest friends and Personal Assistants. He served as best man at the White Wedding.

Lati first came into the spotlight during the singer’s traditional wedding, after Davido responded to a post on X by skit maker Michael Charles, better known as OGB Recent, who asked who the groom’s best man would be.

Their friendship dates back to Davido’s music career and his undergraduate years at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, where he met Chioma.