Nigerian superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, surprised his fans when he suddenly announced that he would release his fourth album.

Titled ‘Timeless’, the album was finally released on Friday, despite an initial partial leak, through Davido Music Worldwide, Columbia Records, and Sony Music Entertainment.

The album comprises 17 tracks and features collaborations with Skepta, Angelique Kidjo, Asake, Focalistic, and The Cavemen, among others.

“At long last – WE are back. The journey from my previous album to this album has been a whirlwind. I recall sitting & staring over the ocean not too long ago, wondering if I could get here again after all I’ve been through… but with your love & support; we made it…

“I’m not sure what comes after this, but I wanted to give you my heart, soul and energy. Today I present to you ‘Timeless’,” Davido tweeted hours before its release.

It is left to see whether the album will indeed be timeless.

Over Dem

In the opening song, which has a Kenny G feel, Davido establishes himself as the David to every Goliath, figuratively challenging those against him.

“Over dem all. If dem want to turn Goliath, I will be David for life. Oluwa dey my side,” he choruses in the song.

He also pays tribute to his uncle, Demola Adeleke, the recently elected Governor of Osun State.

Feel

In the second album track, Davido stays in his comfort zone as he sings about evasive love.

I will be talking to myself,t and hey, they not even notice. She got me feeling like a Zombie. And she dey shot like Chuck Norris. The way she put her body down/ You got me falling indeed. I just touched down; wanna see you now.

‘Feel’ also sets the tone for the rest of the album, establishing it as a feel-good body of works not under pressure to beat existing data.

In The Garden

Davido continues with the romance lyrics with ‘In The Garden’. It is also the first official outing of his new signee, Morravey, on the DMW imprint.

A mid-tempo track, ‘In The Garden’, depicts the exchange of promises between two people who have vowed to take each other seriously.

Unavailable ft. Musa Keys

With ‘Unavailable’, Davido tunes out all the naysayers, rumour mongers and generally those who don’t like him.

He also lays bare his imperfections noting that he is not a pastor, meaning he never claimed to be holy.

‘E Pain Me’

The seventh song on the album, ‘E Pain Me,’ is a song of betrayal. In this track, Davido continues the romance streak, but this time with a tinge of betrayal.

A song of broken promises, ‘E Pain Me’ is the typical romance story where only one person is vested in the love affair.

Away

The song’s opening lines, the eighth in the album, goes, “I know they want to see me fall.”

Yet another feel-good and simplistic song, Davido reminds his fans that he is the ‘Omo Baba Olowo’. He also sings about not having “time for wahala.”

‘Na Money’ ft The Cavemen and Angelique Kidjo

With a name like Angelique Kidjo on this track, Davido still does not switch things up. ‘Na Money’ is another song about love, money, Fendi, Gucci and the finer things in life.

Ms Kidjo also brings her magic to the track with her unique and, well, timeless voice.

‘No Competition’ ft Asake

No Competition featuring rave of the moment, Asake has all the workings of one of Davido’s previous works, ‘Risky’ featuring Jamaican act, Popcaan.

Again, it’s all about females, beauty, love and the works.

“No compete- compete- Competition for my lady. Oh no. ‘Cause she gets everything wey, I need in a woman and more My lady, if you see my lady, oh,” he sings

Verdict

Artists are constantly under pressure to deliver not just what their fans want but what the award organisers may find appealing.

With ‘Timeless, ’ Davido takes that pressure off. His focus on the lighter things of life may reflect the many tragedies he has been known to have endured.

Many who expect Davido to process his grief through the album fail to accept that we grieve differently.

Despite its monotony, Davido’s ‘Timeless’ has become the highest charting album by a Nigerian artiste in US Apple Music history.

According to Chart Data’s Twitter handle, ‘Timeless’ peaked at number three, which no other Nigerian album has ever attained.

Also, the album may not boast of any track that is worthy of a global award, according to social media reviews, but if the Grammy’s have proven anything, it is that anything can happen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

