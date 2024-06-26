If Davido would ever hold a white wedding, it’s inevitable that Lateef Abiola, aka Lati, one of his oldest friends and Personal Assistant, will be his best man.

Known for his 30 Billion Gang (his numerous fans) and associates, it’s notable that Lati would occupy that enviable position among his many friends, associates, and even family members.

They have been close from the outset of Davido’s music career and during his (Davido’s) undergraduate days at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, where he met the love of his life.

Due to Davido’s status and the significant attention his traditional wedding received, fans were eager to know every detail of the ceremony. This led to questions of who would be the singer’s best man in the context of a white wedding.

Skit maker Michael Charles, known as OGB Recent, asked on X who Davido’s best man would be. He tweeted, “Now that Davido is doing his wedding, who’ll be his best man?” Davido responded, naming Lati as his best man.

Despite his boss’ traditional wedding held on Tuesday stealing the shine, at least on social media, searches for ‘Lati’ surged under the trending wedding hashtag #CHIVIDO2024.

Since Davido confirmed Lati as his best man, netizens are eager to know more about the unassuming dark-skinned man who appears to have won the singer’s heart.

Here, PREMIUM TIMES uncovers Lati’s background and long-standing friendship with Davido, which has survived several seasons.

Who’s Lati?

Lati played such a crucial role in his love life that the ‘Timeless’ hitmaker honoured him by getting married on his (Lati’s) birthday, creating an unforgettable memory.

You might be interested to know that Lati introduced Davido to his wife, as confirmed by Davido in a viral video on Tuesday and in previous interviews.

On 27 January 2019, Lati, born on 25 June 1989 in Lagos, acknowledged his role in Davido’s and Chioma’s relationship for the first time.

Sharing a picture of himself with Davido and Chioma on Instagram, Lati wrote, “Grateful to be a part of the success of this great King and Queen. Come and witness them killing it forever.”

The occasion was one of Davido’s international shows (02 Arena, London concert), which Chioma attended.

On 3 June 2023, during an interview with Nigerian YouTuber and photographer Tayor Aina, Davido revealed that Lati spoke to Chioma on his behalf during his undergraduate days at Babcock University.

Davido recounted, “I was in school for a year before I blew up. That’s when I met my wife. I remember seeing her for the first time in a Prado and saw this girl, Chioma, walking with her bag. I told Lati, ‘I like that girl. Go and call her for me.’ He did, but she didn’t respond at the time. Later on, she came to Lagos, and we linked up. I was like yes, I got her.”

While on his way to his wedding venue on Tuesday, Davido would refer to Lati as his best friend in a now-viral video.

Aside from convincing Chioma to accept Davido’s overtures, the singer also has Lati to thank for a significant incident in his teens.

On 8 September 2023, during an interview on Icebox Diamonds and Watches (a jewellery company in Atlanta), the singer said: “Lati pierced my ears when I was about 14.”

He said that after Lati pierced his ears, he played a brotherly role by helping to stretch the piercings, ensuring they were less painful.

Davido was ten when they first met. Over the years, they have built an admirable bond that transcends beyond boss and employee

In 2019, Davido rewarded Lati by publicly giving him a multimillion naira Benz.

Background

Lati completed his primary and secondary education in Lagos, earning both his First School Leaving Certificate and West African School Certificate in Lagos.

Lati is the founder of the 30BG Motivations YouTube channel, where he creates inspirational content.

Information on his Instagram page shows he is an A&R personnel (Artist and Repertoire) in the music industry. He plays a vital role within Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), Davido’s label.

Lati is a close confidant of Davido and has accompanied him on tours worldwide, including concerts and shows.

He sometimes doubles as Davido’s manager, organising his schedule and controlling access to the music star. In addition to working in the music industry, Lati is the director of a Lagos-based oil and gas company called Latino General Merchants Nigeria Limited.

Lati has a significant social media presence, with 262,000 followers on Instagram.

CHIVIDO2024

Davido’s wedding coincided with Lati’s birthday. Celebrating both events, the entrepreneur described it as a day the Lord had made.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, he mentioned that many wouldn’t understand the great things God has done for him and marked June 25 as a particular day.

He wrote: “But if you know, you know. So I have many reasons to celebrate. I’m a year older today, plus so many plus in addition to today’s celebration. I’m happy I met these two couples, whom I call my brother and sister. I want you both to know that God has joined you; no man or woman can come between you.

“If they come, the Almighty God will handle them. He will be there to protect you and your children at all times. The light of the lord will never depart from your home. Now, Let’s raise a toast for love.”

