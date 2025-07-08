Popular Nigerian music executive Don Jazzy has admitted that he can’t be sexually committed to only one woman.

The Mavin boss, who remains unmarried, made this known during a recent appearance on Nancy Isime’s show.

He shared his point of view on love, relationships, and why he’s still unmarried.

The 42-year-old explained that one of the many reasons he has stayed unmarried is that he lacks the discipline to remain faithful to one woman.

Jazzy attested that although ladies might avoid him because of his revelation, he insisted that he wouldn’t tell lies to keep anyone in a relationship with him.

“I don’t believe I am strong enough to be with [only] one person. I think. People will run away from me being truthful. I will not be dating you and telling you that you’re the only person,” he said

He added, “Some people have the strength to be sexually committed once they are attracted to somebody. But the fact that you’re a beautiful lady doesn’t stop me from admiring another woman. She is also beautiful.”

2baba, too

Just last week, popular Nigerian artiste Tuface Idibia made a similar comment that men aren’t biologically built to be sexually committed to one woman.

This position by Jazzy syncs in alignment with the music star’s earlier comment.

2Baba’s position on faithfulness drew heavy criticism and backlash from the public, forcing him to release an apology video on his Instagram page.

He said, “I know I have fucked up with what I have said. I fucked up the way I said it. I’m going to pay a heavy price. I’m going to face the consequences.

“I said it because I want people to understand me, but maybe I didn’t say it appropriately. I own up to my mistake. But one thing I know for sure is I’m sorry to my wife, Natasha. Calling me a legend is an honour, but my talk is quite unlegendary.”

“The number of responses I get has made me see how much people love and respect me. For me to now use stupid statements to cancel everything that’s not who I am. I’m sorry.”

Don Jazzy was previously married to Michelle Jackson. They were married in 2003 and divorced about two years later. He has stated that his ambition contributed to the divorce.

