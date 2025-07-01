Five months after their relationship became known, music icon Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia revealed why he chose Natasha Osawaru, a member of the Edo State House of Assembly, as his partner.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that 2Baba proposed to Ms Osawaru on Valentine’s Day eve, after announcing his separation from his wife of 12 years, Annie Macaulay, on 27 January.

Since the singer’s proposal to the lawmaker, the pair have been seen together on several occasions, often publicly expressing admiration for each other’s professions and personal qualities.

Speaking during an interview on the ‘234 Mzansi’ podcast, hosted by radio personality Ani ‘Nedu Wazobia’ Emmanuel and two others, posted on YouTube on Monday, the 49-year-old singer explained that his decision to choose Ms Osawaru had nothing to do with her physical appearance.

Opening up about why he preferred Ms Osawaru, the Benue-born star said: “I’m not particular about a woman’s physical appearance, though it’s a plus. For me, what matters is having someone I can talk to without fear, someone who won’t get angry unnecessarily, and someone I can laugh with.

“That’s all. I want someone I can be completely honest with. We wouldn’t be together if Natasha didn’t have all these qualities. If any woman disrespects me or does rubbish, I will walk away from her.”

Enters Annie

Additionally, the Technical Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach to Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State revealed why he separated from Annie.

He further stated that he was not concerned about social media or public opinions about him, but primarily about his children.

He emphasised this point, noting that he is responsible for bringing them into the world.

“The mothers of my children are amazing people. Annie is amazing, and the person I’m with now is also amazing. Everybody has strength, beauty, and unique qualities—that’s how I see life. But people are the ones who create all these unnecessary dramas. Annie and I had a good bond. She’s an amazing and wonderful person, but it wasn’t working anymore. Annie and I gave it our best.

“The reason we’re no longer together isn’t something I want to start discussing here. We have our understanding, and she is amazing. It just wasn’t working anymore, that’s the simple truth. What we once had is no longer there, so I don’t want to talk about it. If a marriage is not working, the couple should try to fix it, but if it still doesn’t work, I don’t think anyone should be forced to stay. Only the couple inside the marriage truly knows what they are going through. It’s always best not to let society dictate your feelings”, said 2Baba.

The singer encouraged couples facing challenges in their marriage to speak openly and not suffer in silence because of societal pressures.

“This thing they call ‘living in bondage’ is real. Many people have gone to their graves living in bondage. Many couples are struggling, but they stay because they are afraid of what society will say.”

Why men can’t be sexually committed to one woman

However, 2Baba explained why men are naturally unable to remain sexually committed to just one woman.

He argued that a man can genuinely love and respect a woman, yet still struggle with sexual exclusivity.

2Baba noted, “I’ve said this before, and I got into trouble for it, but I don’t care to say it again: man was not built to be sexually with just one woman. A man’s heart, respect, and love can belong to one woman, but sexually, it’s impossible for a man. A man can genuinely love a woman completely but still find it difficult to be with only her sexually.

“Some individuals may choose to live differently, but I’m talking about the natural biology of a man. If anyone wants to argue with me, no problem. What I’m saying is that a man can deeply love a woman, but when it comes to sexual satisfaction, it’s hard, because that’s the man’s biology. A man has many seeds and can’t just drop them for one woman.”

