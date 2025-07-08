The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has awarded N710 million to six tertiary institutions during this year’s National Tertiary Admissions Performance Merit Award (NATAP-M).

Every year since 2018, JAMB awards prizes to tertiary institutions for compliance with its admission processes.

The winners were presented with dummy cheques during the award ceremony shortly after the 2024 policy meeting on admissions into tertiary institutions, also convened by JAMB in Abuja on Tuesday.

Deciding winners

Speaking on how the winners emerged, JAMB Registrar Is-haq Oloyede, a professor, said the board judged the institutions by five criteria.

The criteria include the institution with the highest number of candidates seeking admission from it, one that admits candidates from every state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and admitted not less than 1,500 candidates in total, and one with the fairest distribution of admitted candidates among its catchment states (all states in case of specialised military institutions).

Other criteria are: Institutions with the highest number of admissions of foreign candidates, the most improved in gender balance and the most compliant with guidelines for admissions through the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS).

Winners

This year, the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria emerged the overall winner with 14 points and was awarded N500 million naira.

The University of Ilorin emerged the Runner Up with nine points and was awarded N75 million. Nile University of Nigeria, a private university in Abuja, emerged the Second Runner-up with six points and got N25 million.

The NATAP-M awards also has sectoral awards for Polytechnic, Colleges of Education, and Innovation Enterprise Institutions (IEI).

Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna emerged the best polytechnic with an aggregate of 10 points and the Federal College of Education, Zaria as the best College of Education with an aggregate of 18 points. They received N50 million each.

Meanwhile, the PEFTI Film Institute, Lagos emerged as the best IEI with an aggregate of four points, clinching a N10 million prize.

