The Federal Government has partnered with Chocolate City Group to transform the National Film Institute (NFI) into a world-class film school and production centre. The aim is to create two million jobs and contribute $100 billion to Nigeria’s economy.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on 18 April that the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chocolate City Group to develop key infrastructure for repositioning Nigeria’s creative industry.

On Wednesday, the government concluded its agreement with Chocolate City Group during the ‘Screen Nigeria’ show at the Cannes Film Festival, France.

The Culture Ministry, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the key components of NFI growth will include creating two million jobs and a $100 billion contribution to GDP through tourism and creative sectors, which is tagged “Destination 2030: Nigeria Everywhere.”

Urgency

Speaking of the urgency and essence of the NFI’s upgrade, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, said: “For too long, our most promising filmmakers have had to seek technical training abroad. We’re investing in infrastructure that transforms raw talent into world-class professionals in Nigeria, creating cultural and economic returns.

“This is precisely the public-private collaboration President Tinubu envisioned when he made the creative economy a pillar of our national development strategy.” The Minister explained.

She said the government’s collaboration with Chocolate City Group will revamp NFI’s facilities, curriculum, and industry links, while launching international exchange programs with top global film schools.

The partnership also targets small-scale live arenas, talent development, global content distribution, and stronger intellectual property protection.

The ministry plans to support the project through a partnership with Chocolate City Group via the Creative and Tourism Infrastructure Company, CTICo, the Federal Government’s new investment vehicle for creative and tourism infrastructure.

Upgrade

Currently, NFI operates with limited production facilities, which have restricted its ability to meet industry demands despite training many Nollywood professionals.

The revitalised institute will train 10,000 students over the next decade, with at least 2,000 graduates placed directly into industry jobs.

Similarly, while reinforcing the importance of education to Nigeria’s creative future, Audu Maikori, Chairman of Chocolate City Group, said, “We’re witnessing Nigeria’s creative renaissance, and education is the foundation that will sustain it. Reimagining film education from the ground up will ensure we prepare students for existing opportunities and empower them to create new ones while putting Nigerian storytelling on the world stage.”

However, the partnership coexisted with Nigeria’s first-ever official selection at the Cannes Film Festival, with “My Father’s Shadow” and “Osamede,” a historical fantasy.

Reacting to the timing of the partnership and the Film Festival, Ali Nuhu, Managing Director of Nigeria’s National Film Corporation, said, “Our breakthrough at Cannes with films like ‘My Father’s Shadow’ represents what individual visionaries can achieve. This partnership ensures we’ll soon have thousands more filmmakers with the training and connections to follow in their footsteps.” Nuhu claimed.

Furthermore, while addressing the partnership with FG, Abuchi Ugwu, CEO of Chocolate City Music, said: “We have two decades of experience nurturing Nigerian creative talents. Our goal with this partnership is to create an ecosystem that nurtures talent from concept to career.

