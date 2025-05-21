Candidates who registered but missed the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will have another opportunity to sit the examination.

JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, a professor, disclosed on Wednesday that the board would conduct a mop-up examination for candidates who missed either the UTME in April or the rescheduled UTME in May.

Mr Oloyede said almost five per cent – about 19,000 candidates – of the 379,997 candidates expected to sit the rescheduled UTME were absent.

JAMB had initially disclosed that 71,701 candidates were absent when the UTME was conducted.

This means about 90,000 candidates would have a second opportunity to sit the UTME.

“We are creating a new mop-up. Even those who missed the earlier exam due to absence will get another opportunity,” he said.

He explained that it’s not extraordinary for candidates to be allowed a make-up test when they miss the tests.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Rescheduled UTME

Apart from the UTME held in April, JAMB also conducted a rescheduled UTME for over 300,000 candidates last week after it found that a glitch affected their results.

The glitch affected candidates in 65 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres in Lagos State and 92 CBT centres across Anambra, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, and Enugu States.

JAMB found the errors after it conducted a review of UTME results following widespread concerns of low scores by candidates with a track record of better performance in both the UTME and other examinations.

Mr Oloyede admitted the errors, apologised to the candidates and announced the rescheduling of the UTME for affected candidates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

