As an entertainer, whether a singer or actor, no one can tell or know which work will make them famous. This sentiment rings especially true for Nigerian singer Raoul ‘Skales’ Njeng-Njeng.

At 34, Skales is experiencing a renewed wave of attention, thanks to his 2015 hit single ‘Shake Body’, at a time when his musical future once appeared uncertain.

After parting ways with Banky W’s Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E) in 2014, Skales was seen as an artiste on the brink of obscurity.

However, ‘Shake Body’ became his breakthrough track, restoring him to the spotlight and reaffirming his place in the Afrobeats scene.

The song recently resurfaced after a viral video showed Spanish and Barcelona footballer Lamine Yamal dancing to it.

The video, posted on the footballer’s TikTok page, reignited interest in the track and made Skales one of the most searched names online.

For Skales and fans who listened to the song a decade ago, the moment is a powerful reminder that music never dies; it simply waits for the right time to rise again.

During an appearance on the ‘With An S’ podcast, Skales, currently trending in Spain and other parts of the world, reflected on his struggles with self-doubt and industry rejection.

He revealed that ‘Shake Body’ was initially rejected by several promoters.

Shake Body

The track is centred around a dancing and body movement theme that was evident in its music video released a decade ago, as well as in Yamal’s recent TikTok clip:

Skales, who gained prominence after winning the North Central region of the Zain Tru Search contest in 2008, revealed that he didn’t believe in the song.

He said: “I played the song for, like, all the big people you can imagine in the world, in the industries at that time. And everybody passed on it, except one person, who was Olu Maintain. I remember Tunde Ednut and Olu Maintain; when they heard it, they were happy, and Olu Maintain offered me N1.5 million to buy the song. I remember my manager said, ‘Don’t sell it.’ I know there was a point when I got tired of performing the song, but honestly, that’s why people wanted to book me—or that’s why people wanted to see me.

“So, with every blow-up, and honestly, since its release, it’s like every summer it blows up, with every blow-up, I’ve. Honestly, I never saw it. Like I said, I didn’t believe in this song. For me, it was whatever. Little did I know that this song was going to be the one that would change my life and still keep me as relevant as I am right now. And so far, as the story goes, it’s pretty much the reason I’d say it’s the rebirth of a new journey for my career.”

Barcelona

The Kaduna-born artiste further revealed how the song earned him a spot with the Barcelona Football Club. He flew on the same plane as the club’s players to the Copa del Rey final at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.

“I keep saying this: I’m one of the least connected people in the industry. I have no friends in the industry. So, most of the things that happen, I have no clue; it just happens. One day, we woke up and saw an email from Spotify saying, ‘Hey, Barcelona wants you to come.’ And we replied to their surprise email. They kind of knew that I was also planning a European tour, so everything just happened at the same time.

“I had been planning the tour since 2024. This whole Barcelona thing happened when I was in Europe; I had already started my tour. They flew me into Barcelona. They flew me to Spain, and I met with the players. Then we flew from Barcelona to Seville for the finals. After the finals, I met with the players, I performed, and I flew back with them again on the same flight,” Skales said.

The singer stated that he had no idea who Yamal, Barcelona’s right-winger, who made the song blow up, was until his friends informed him.

He said, “First, I didn’t realise who he (Lamine Yamal) was. I knew of him but didn’t understand how great he was. It was after that that I realised this guy is incredible. Watching him play, I’m like, I’ve seen Messi play live before, and this guy is like another Messi. He’s incredible. I remember that day clearly. I came back from the club on Sunday. I had gone out, came back, and got a message from someone saying, ‘Hey, these guys (Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and Samu Omorodion) danced to your music.’

“I’m like, who is he? And they’re like, those are the three leading footballers in the world right now, they’re major. I’m like, for real? I’ll post in the morning. So I just didn’t care, went to sleep, and I saw people tagging me when I woke up. I’m like, what’s going on? Then I realised, oh, that video my friend sent me. That’s what people are tagging me in. I was like, okay. And I posted it. As soon as I did, I saw it going wild.”

Skales, currently on tour, has released a new single titled ‘Dance Like Lamine Yamal (D.L.L.Y)’, inspired by the footballer’s viral dance moment with fellow athletes.

The track, which features 3dnan, a Barcelona-based artiste, celebrates confidence, perseverance, and the power of staying focused regardless of life’s obstacles.

Skales described it as a champion’s song, an anthem for anyone who keeps pushing forward and dances through life’s challenges.

