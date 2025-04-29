Emperor Adegeye, son of legendary juju musician Sunday ‘King Sunny Ade (KSA)’, has responded to allegations surrounding his father’s alleged kidnap.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the 78-year-old musician’s whereabouts were unclear on Monday night.

In a series of Instagram posts, KSA’s daughter, Damilola Esther, alleged that her stepbrother, Dayo, was holding their father hostage.

She further claimed that Dayo, whom she described as KSA’s manager, had booked him for events without fulfilling those commitments.

Ms Damilola also accused her brother of theft and called for his arrest.

However, during an interview with this newspaper on Tuesday morning, Emperor refuted his sister’s allegations.

He insisted that their father was in good health, safe, and had not been, and would never be kidnapped.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said, “People have been calling me since yesterday. It is not true; that’s the final word. Thanks for the call. Sir, like I said, it’s fake news.”

Kidnap

Meanwhile, following the Emperor’s denial and Damilola’s continued posts concerning her father’s whereabouts, this newspaper contacted her for comment.

In an interview with this newspaper, she alleged that her stepbrother, her father’s manager, and several others secluded KSA, deliberately keeping him away from those who genuinely care about him.

“Yes, he’s kidnapped because he’s out of the house, not able to come home. He has already told his firstborn that he wants to go home, but the manager, Dayo, his mom, his two brothers, and his third brother are now there. They have been keeping him in hotels and know where he is. And whenever anyone in that house asks for his details or whereabouts, they don’t tell them.

“The manager didn’t tell me. They told no one. So imagine if they had done something else to him, how would I know? It was from the firstborn that I found out. And I also found out from one of my uncles that he’s on medication”, said Damilola.

According to Damilola, her father had insomnia, and his alleged abduction prevented him from taking his medication.

“The firstborn told me that he’s already been complaining because the doctor said that he should not be stressing too much and he should not take too much of those medications so he won’t overdose, she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

