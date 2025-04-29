The federal government has said it will support the Kwara State Government’s drive in local production of medicines and vaccines to address gaps in the healthcare sector.

The National Coordinator, Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC), Abdu Mukhtar, stated this while speaking at the opening of the National and Regional Harmonisation Conferences 2025 in Ilorin on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PVAC, launched as a cornerstone of the Renewed Hope Agenda in October 2023, is under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

The conference has, as its theme: “Contextualising the Presidential Initiative to Achieve Local Production of Medicines and Vaccines in Nigeria”.

Mr Mukhtar, who was represented by Olajide Adebola, National Conference Facilitator, emphasised that the federal government is passionate about access to essential medicines and vaccines.

He said that the government would support the Kwara State Government in its efforts to localise the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

According to him, Kwara is strategically positioned in the North-central, while noting that the expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing companies will ensure the expansion of Clinical Trial Centres.

Mr Mukhtar said that such industry would create over 500,000 jobs.

He advised the state government to resuscitate its once vibrant cassava production industry to be utilised as an agent in pharmaceutical drugs colouring.

In her welcome address, the Kwara State Commissioner for Health, Amina El-Imam, said that the state has immense opportunity to become a hub for pharmaceutical industries.

Ms El-Imam added that the state has a vibrant academic community, and a resilient healthcare workforce.

“There is a growing interest from private sector stakeholders eager to invest in local pharmaceutical production,” she said.

She, however, observed that the journey towards self-sufficiency in production of medicines and vaccines required concerted effort, and aligning national visions with regional realities.

(NAN)

