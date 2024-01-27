On Friday, Nigerian singer Ayra Starr caused a buzz on social media following her interaction with legendary juju singer King Sunny Ade (KSA) at the Afrozons Pre-Grammy party, organised by Heineken in Lagos.

The Afrozons Pre-Grammy party is a celebration held annually in the days leading up to the prestigious Grammy Awards ceremony.

Ayra Starr became a trending topic for allegedly disrespecting KSA and Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, in a video that surfaced online.

The Grammy nominee, in the video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES wearing a green dress, ignored Mrs Ogulu and greeted someone else beside her.

In the same video, she shook hands with KSA, who reciprocated with a slight bow as he received her handshake.

Her behaviour sparked criticism on social media, with netizens labelling her as “uncultured” and disrespectful.

Many were particularly irked by her failure to kneel or gesticulate to greet KSA and Burna Boy’s mother.

Some argued that Ayra Starr should have followed the example set by Afrobeats singer Wizkid, who prostrated to greet King Sunny Ade, a septuagenarian, in the past.

While her actions generated controversy, with supporters and critics voicing their opinions, Ayra Starr took to her X handle, @ayrastarr, to apologise to King Sunny Ade for her action.

She described KSA, who received a prestigious award at the Afrozons pre-Grammy party, as a legend and uncle.

She mentioned feeling extremely nervous upon her arrival at the event.

She clarified that she had already greeted Burna Boy’s mother before the video was captured.

She tweeted: “ I’m so sorry. I had just walked in, and all the lights and nerves didn’t let me see, but I came back to greet everyone properly.

“I have never been that girl to be disrespectful, and I’m a proper Yoruba girl, and the video didn’t start until after I’d greeted Burna’s mom! I’m very sorry to the legend, uncle and King Sunny Ade.”

Ayra Starr last made headlines on 10 November 2023 when she was nominated for the 66th Recording Academy Awards, also known as the Grammys, slated for February 2024.

Her song Rush was nominated under the Best African Music Performance category alongside Asake & Olamide’s Amapiano.

According to Grammy, the Best African Music Performance is a new category announced in June 2023. It is a track and singles category that recognises recordings that utilise unique local expressions from across the African continent.

At the Lagos event, Cameroonian-American singer Libianca Fonji entertained audiences while Fela Anikulapo Kuti, King Sunny Ade, and Femi Kuti were honoured.

