The founder and presiding pastor of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, has defended his controversial viral remarks that ‘Jesus hated poverty and never visited any poor person during His lifetime.’

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Ibiyeomie’s remarks during one of his sermons sparked widespread criticism on social media and among religious communities.

However, in a viral video on Thursday, Mr Ibiyeomie responded to his critics, particularly Abel Damina, founder and president of Abel Damina Ministries International (ADMI).

Mr Damina, in a sermon at his Port Harcourt-based church on Sunday, countered Mr Ibiyeomie’s claim and maintained that Jesus had visited several poor people, contrary to Mr Ibiyeomie’s claim.

He argued that if Jesus hated poverty and poor people during his lifetime, he should have been born into a rich and well-to-do family.

Although Mr Damina did not mention Mr Ibiyeomie by name, many interpreted his comments as a response to the latter’s remarks.

Mr Ibiyeomie, who hosts the ‘Hour of Salvation, a live service broadcast across more than 40 television stations both locally and internationally, insisted that the Holy Spirit affirmed the accuracy of his position.

Holy Spirit

Reiterating that his assertions were divinely inspired, the 62-year-old said: “Some people called me and said the internet was on fire. I asked, ‘What is on fire? I don’t even know what’s on fire. I’m not interested, but out of curiosity, I said, Holy Spirit, if I’m wrong, tell me. I will never say I’m right when I’m wrong. He (the Holy Spirit) dictated God’s word to me verbatim in the bathroom. He said, you are not wrong; you’re right. I asked, how? He said, listen; he began to bring the scriptures.

“He asked, ‘Do you like sin?’ I said no. He asked, can you be a friend to a sinner? He answered, no, you can only lead people to Christ, but you cannot be a friend to a sinner. Is that not true? He quoted Bible scriptures to me and said, don’t sit in the counsel of the ungodly. He said if a believer mixes with sinners, everybody gets angry. So if a believer mixes with the poor, everybody should be angry too.”

Associating with poor

Additionally, the clergyman stated that the scriptures revealed to him by the Holy Spirit, while confirming his assertions, affirmed that ignorance made people associate with poor people.

Mr Ibiyeomie stated that Jesus had already paid the price for Christians to live without poverty.

“You can help the poor but not associate with the poor. If you do that, you (believers) are saying Jesus’ death and resurrection were in vain. He died so that you (believers) can come out of poverty. Listen carefully — do you like to stay with the sick? You don’t like to stay with the sick. Why? Because Jesus became healthy for you. So do you like to stay with the poor? He became poor so that you could help the poor.

“Not having money doesn’t mean you’re poor. Poverty is a mentality.

He gave me scripture upon scripture upon scripture.

They say it is ignorance that makes people believe you should stay with the poor. No! Jesus paid the price for you to be out of poverty. Jesus paid the price for sin, poverty, and sickness,” said Mr Ibiyeomie.

He further stated that believers who detest poverty and distance themselves from the poor, just as Jesus did, are indeed acting by God’s word.

He asked, “Why must you reject sin and accept poverty? Who paid the price for poverty? Who paid the price for sin? Do you hate sin? Then why don’t you hate poverty? The gospel — the part of the Bible you accept is the part that benefits you.

“The same way you hate sin, hate poverty and hate sickness.

To those who truly hate them, these three things will never be identified with them — and that is in line with God’s word.”

