Many streets in the popular Lagos Island Local Government Area have become impassable following an overflow of foul-smelling water from nearby gutters, raising health and safety concerns among residents and commuters.

PREMIUM TIMES visited the affected streets on Wednesday where stagnant, dirty water had overtaken large portions of key streets, including sections of St John Primary School, Adeniji Market, and Itafaji.

Meanwhile, the gate of the Mountain of Fire Ministry and several local shops on the road connecting Itafaji to Jankarra Market were also submerged in gutter water.

Although the last rainfall in the area occurred on Sunday night, residents said the streets were already flooded prior to that day’s downpour. The persistent flooding is primarily attributed to the lack of proper drainage systems, with water refusing to recede as rainfall becomes more frequent during the intensifying rainy season in the state.

On Wednesday, shop owners and pedestrians struggled through the murky waters, while many traders looked on helplessly as the rising floodwaters threatened their wares.

Scores of commuters waded through submerged roads, visibly distressed by the situation.

“The water keeps rising, and we don’t know where it’s coming from,” said Abdul Adebayo, a resident. “We see the government working on drainage, but the flood is still here.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Lanre Kunle, a businessman in the market, acknowledged the government’s ongoing drainage efforts. “It’s a huge relief for many of us that the government is working to construct drainages. We don’t usually pray for rain here because water always covers the streets. So, I am happy they are fixing it,” he said.

Ajoke Amos, another businesswoman, noted that flooding is a recurring issue in Lagos Island.

“I don’t usually come out during the rainy season because the whole market is flooded. And now, even without rain, the streets are underwater. The drainage system is part of the problem; sand has blocked it, stopping the water from flowing,” she said.

This development comes despite the Lagos State Government’s N6 billion allocation in its 2025 budget for flood and erosion control, a part of a broader N167 billion set aside for environmental protection and related infrastructure.

According to the 2024 budget performance report, N13.375 billion was earmarked for flood and erosion control, but only N1.515 billion was spent, leaving over N12 billion unutilised.

The state’s total 2025 budget stands at N3.367 trillion, funded by internally generated revenue, capital receipts, and federal allocations.

Lagos State has also partnered with organisations like FSD Africa to enhance flood resilience in vulnerable areas.

Lagos govt allays fear

Earlier this month, the state government had assured residents that robust measures are underway to effectively manage flood incidents in the state.

Speaking with journalists after an inspection of the Lagos Island urban regeneration project, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, the project would provide a lasting solution to the persistent flooding in areas like Adeniji, Oroyinyin, Idumagbo, Ojo Giwa, Jankara, Aroloya, and surrounding communities.

Mr Wahab acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the ongoing construction but assured residents it was a necessary step toward long-term improvement.

“The ongoing urban regeneration work may be causing some discomfort, and we sincerely apologise. But we can’t make an omelette without breaking eggs. The inconvenience is temporary, and what we’re delivering is a permanent fix to a longstanding challenge on Lagos Island,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

