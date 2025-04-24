The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has cut short his first visit to South Africa following the overnight attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

At least nine people were killed and 77 others injured due to the Russian missile and drone strikes on Thursday.

The strikes destroyed high-rise buildings and left about six children wounded.

Mr Zelensky announced the cancellation in a post on X. “I am canceling part of the program of this visit, and, after meeting with the President of South Africa, I will immediately return to Ukraine,” he wrote.

In his stead, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will hold all other meetings in South Africa and will interact with the country’s top officials.

The Ukrainian leader had visited South Africa to strengthen diplomatic ties, seek support for Ukraine’s peace efforts amid the ongoing war with Russia, and encourage South Africa to help negotiate for the return of Ukrainian children allegedly taken by Russia.

The South African Institute of International Relations predicted Russia would be displeased by Mr Zelensky’s visit, saying, “Russia will be annoyed by the visit, but it can do much about it.”

The Russian attacks on Kyiv disrupted Mr Zelensky’s visit, forcing him to cut the trip short.

Before announcing the change of plan, Mr Zelenskyy wrote that Russia fired about 70 missiles, including ballistic ones, and 150 more strike drones.

‘Forty-four days since Ukraine agreed to a complete ceasefire and strikes. That was a proposal from the United States. Forty-four days since Russia continues to kill people and avoid tough pressure and accountability for it.

“It is very important that everyone in the world sees and understands what is really happening,” he wrote.

South Africa’s intervention

South Africa has presented itself as a peacemaker in the war due to its ties with Russia through the BRICS bloc of developing nations.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa described himself as one of the few leaders able to engage with both sides.

He had earlier stated that talks with Mr Zelensky will focus on finding a path to peace.

On Monday, the South African leader also announced that he had spoken to Russia’s Vladimir Putin and they had both expressed commitment to seeking a peaceful resolution.

Mr Ramaphosa had also stated that he spoke with President Trump about the peace process, saying, “We both agreed that the war should be brought to an end as soon as possible.”

He also noted that he and President Trump had agreed to meet soon to discuss both the Russia–Ukraine conflict and South Africa’s bilateral relations with the US.

Disagreement over Peace deal

The latest attack on Kyiv has been described as the deadliest Russian attack on Ukraine’s capital since July 2024.

It also came shortly after US President Donald Trump criticised President Zelensky for insisting that Ukraine would not recognise Russia’s control of Crimea.

This has been a point of contention in the US’s bid to secure peace in Ukraine, with the US government threatening to end attempts to broker a ceasefire if talks failed to make progress.

However, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that this attack has shown Russia, not Ukraine, to be the obstacle to peace.

“In bringing back peace to Ukraine, we need power, we need to be United. We cannot be weak. Russians never understand a weak position; we always have to be strong,” he said.

Also, according to Ukrainian officials, several people are still trapped under the rubble of the buildings destroyed by the strikes..

Reuters reported that photos shared on Telegram showed rescue teams working under floodlights, carefully navigating piles of rubble and climbing ladders propped against building facades.

The state security personnel were also going door to door, checking apartments to ensure residents were safe.

