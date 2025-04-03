Nigerian musicians Habeeb Okikiola, known as Portable, and Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, are set to settle their long-standing feud in a ‘celebrity boxing match.’

The highly anticipated face-off is scheduled for 18 April at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, in Lagos.

Speed Darlington and Portable’s rivalry escalated after Darlington offered Portable ₦500,000 to perform at his show. Portable rejected the offer, mocking Darlington as “poor” and claiming he charges ₦20 million per performance.

He accused Darlington of using his name for promotion and dismissed any friendship with him.

Darlington “regretted” reaching out, questioning why he had lowered himself to contact Portable, especially after receiving insults. The feud worsened when Portable challenged him to a fight.

Driven by overwhelming public demand, event organiser Mygamerush confirmed the bout in an Instagram post on Tuesday, announcing with the caption: “You asked, and now it is here. Two street kings battle for ultimate street supremacy.”

The match, ‘Chaos in the Ring: Battle for Glory,’ will be held at 6 p.m.

Shortly after the official announcement of Speed, Darlington shared a video of himself training in a boxing ring, showcasing his preparations for the fight.

Meanwhile, Portable also reposted a series of the fight announcement, hinting at his eagerness to participate. Before the announcement, the singer posted videos of himself in a boxing ring and training.

Background

After Darlington’s 13 March invitation, the ‘Zazuu Zeh’ crooner accused Darlington of using his name to promote the event and ridiculed his financial capacity. “I’m not a tout like you. I’m a hero, a superstar, a celebrity,” Portable stated.

The ‘Baby Oil’ singer later claimed that Portable insulted his mother, escalating the dispute. On Thursday, the controversy took a bizarre turn when Darlington was spotted in a coffin shop, allegedly purchasing a casket in a symbolic message to Portable.

He was seen requesting a “shiny” coffin, further intensifying speculation about the animosity between the two artists. Meanwhile, Portable boasted that he would defeat Darlington just as he had beaten actor Charles Okocha.

This is not the first time the two have engaged in online spats and controversies.

In May 2024, Speed Darlington mocked Portable following his arrest by the Lagos State Police over an alleged debt related to a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

Portable was accused of purchasing the vehicle for ₦27 million but only paying ₦13 million, leading to legal troubles. Darlington taunted him for attempting to evade arrest by jumping over a fence, calling him a “fake life” artiste.

Shortly after, Darlington distanced himself from Portable, warning fans against comparing them. “I’m a star. Portable is not a star,” he said, highlighting his international presence.

Both artistes, known for their controversial personas, are set to bring their larger-than-life characters to the ring, making this upcoming match a spectacle sure to draw widespread attention from fans and the media alike.

