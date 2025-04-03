The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting autistic talents in Nigeria. This follows the remarkable achievement of 15-year-old Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke, who set a Guinness World Record for painting the largest art canvas.

At the certificate presentation ceremony at Eagles Square, Abuja, Minister Hannatu Musa-Musawa lauded Kanyeyachukwu’s accomplishment, describing it as inspiring young creatives and individuals with autism worldwide.

The event coincided with the commemoration of World Autism Awareness Day.

Historic feat

“We are here to celebrate Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke, a young Nigerian prodigy who has shown the world what is possible when passion meets hard work,” Minister Musawa stated in a press statement issued by her media aide Nneka Ikem-Anibeze.

“By breaking this world record, Kanyeyachukwu has set a new record and demonstrated that age is no barrier to greatness. We are witnessing the breaking of a world record and the triumph of determination, perseverance, and the unrelenting spirit of the Nigerian youth.

“We recognise the unique abilities and potential of individuals with autism and are dedicated to providing opportunities for them to thrive in the creative industries.

“Kanyeyachukwu’s record-breaking artwork, “Impossible is a Myth”, is more than just a painting—it is a beacon of hope and inspiration for autistic individuals across the globe. His success demonstrates that with the right support and opportunities, autistic talents can excel in their chosen fields.”

Ms Musawa also reiterated the ministry’s dedication to providing platforms for autistic artists to showcase their talents.

“We will collaborate with relevant stakeholders to create opportunities for autistic children to develop their creative skills and pursue their artistic passions,” she affirmed.

Well-wishers

Several dignitaries attended the ceremony, including Mohammed M. Malik, the UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria; H.E. Pasquale Salvaggio, the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria; Ahmed Bashir Sodangi, the Director-General of the National Gallery of Art; and Muhammad Suleiman, the President of the Society of Nigerian Artists.

Representatives of the Chief of Defence Staff and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory were also present, alongside the Guinness World Record Organisation and renowned Afrobeat artist Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj.

