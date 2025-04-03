Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has assured that there will be an increase in revenue following the significant improvements in security across the state. He made the remarks on Wednesday when he toured mining factories and sites in Anka and Maru local government areas of the state

A statement by the spokesperson for the governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the tour was aimed at exploring the vast natural resources in Zamfara State and creating additional revenue-generating opportunities.

“Today, Governor Dauda Lawal has begun a tour of mining sites and factories, starting with a visit to Comet Star Industry, a private mining company located in the Anka Local Government Area.

“The factory, owned by Prince James Uduji OON, processes approximately 1,000 tons daily. It is fully equipped with the latest mining technology to ensure efficient operations.

“While at the factory, Governor Lawal toured the site, starting from the discharge bay, where the soil is received, and continuing to the crusher section, conveyor belt, and shaking table.

“Governor Lawal also visited various locations within the factory, including the Powerhouse, which provides electricity for the entire company, and the laboratory where products are processed.”

In his remarks immediately after the tour, Mr Lawal expressed satisfaction with the factory’s standard, stating that it is the type of investment the state government is seeking.

“I am delighted today because this clearly shows the improvement in security in Zamfara State. I would like to appreciate the troops and all stakeholders who are working tirelessly to bring about peace.

“More importantly, discussions are ongoing between the Federal Government, State Government, the private sector, and the communities to understand our assets and identify where we have a comparative advantage. This state is blessed with solid minerals. If we can get it right, I assure you that we will improve revenue and rapidly develop Zamfara.”

In Maru Local Government Area, Mr Lawal promised the state government’s full support to artisanal miners to ensure that they operate within legal confines.

The governor promised to provide essential tools to the artisanal miners to stop environmental degradation.

“We are collaborating with the Federal Government and are taking specific steps to implement necessary measures. I will direct the environment commissioner to meet with you so that everyone can register. By registering, we will be able to maintain a proper record.

“The State Government will provide you with the necessary support, including securing a small-scale mining lease from the Federal Government, but you must form cooperative societies,” the governor stated.

